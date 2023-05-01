x

May 1, 2023

Ursuline College Adds New Nurse Anesthesia Program Through Innovative Corporate Collaboration

May 1, 2023
By Associated Press
Ursuline College Adds New Nurse Anesthesia Program Through Innovative Corporate Collaboration

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – May 1, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Ursuline College announces the addition of a nurse anesthesia specialty to its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program in collaboration with SNAP — Somnia Nurse Anesthesia Program, LLC — a privately owned nurse anesthesia educational company. The Ursuline College with SNAP, an innovative full-time, 36-month program, prepares baccalaureate-educated nurses to become nurse anesthetists and features a hybrid format with online coursework and in-person simulated and clinical learning experiences.

“We’re excited about this unique partnership. It allows Ursuline to expand its repertoire of leading-edge healthcare programs while helping meet a national healthcare shortage of nurse anesthetists,” states Patricia A. Sharpnack, DNP, RN, CNE, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN, dean and Strawbridge Professor of Ursuline College’s Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) reports approximately 2,400 CRNAs graduate each year, a number falling far short of the additional 7,600 positions needed by 2028 according to Bureau of Labor Statistics projections. As of 2022, new graduates from nurse anesthesia programs are required to have a terminal degree such as a DNP to enter practice.

“This national program has clinical sites across the United States and students are only required to travel to Ursuline College three times in three years for simulation workshops,” says Stephanie B. Woodruff, DNP, CRNA, CHSE, program director of Ursuline College with SNAP. “This online platform offers students the convenience of synchronous learning while furthering their advanced practice nursing careers.”

Pending approval by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA), Ursuline College will start accepting applications in May 2023. The program is slated to begin in January of 2024, with clinical practicums beginning in January 2025.

