x

September 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

VIDEO

Ursula von der Leyen: Greece and Spain Struck by Ravaging Wildfires and Floods

September 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
EU State of Union
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her annual speech on the state of the European Union and its plans and strategies looking ahead, at the European Parliament, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

ATHENS – Greece and Spain were struck by ravaging wildfires and were hit again only a few weeks later by devastating floods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during the 2023 State of the Union Address.

“This is the reality of a boiling planet,” she underlined, adding that “we saw the chaos and carnage of extreme weather – from Slovenia to Bulgaria and right across our Union.”

The European Green Deal, she stated, was born out of this necessity to protect our planet. “But it was also designed as an opportunity to preserve our future prosperity.”

She stressed that the EU has set a long-term perspective with the climate law and the 2050 target.

“We shifted the climate agenda to being an economic one, which has given a clear sense of direction for investment and innovation,” she said and added:

“We have already seen this growth strategy delivering in the short-term. Europe’s industry is showing every day that it is ready to power this transition.

Proving that modernisation and decarbonisation can go hand in hand.”

The President of the European Commission also noted that in the last five years, the number of clean steel factories in the EU has grown from zero to 38.

RELATED

Society
Greek Court Says Orthodox Christian Students Must Study Religion

ATHENS - Students who are Orthodox in Greece must attend religion classes, said the country’s highest administrative court The Council of State, which ruled only those who are not exempt.

Society
Greek High Court Orders Probe Where Flood Controls Money Went
Politics
Rumen Radev to ANA-MPA: Greece and Bulgaria ‘a Strategic Axis of Stability’ in the Balkans

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.