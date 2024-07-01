Uproot: Greek Refugee Songs from Asia Minor Now Available

Sciences

Uproot: Greek Refugee Songs from Asia Minor is now available on CD, LP, and digital download. Photo: Kombos Collective

BERKELEY, CA – Ellie Falaris Ganelin, director of the Kombos Collective (formerly Greek Chamber Music Project), shared with The National Herald that the full-length album Uproot: Greek Refugee Songs from Asia Minor is now available on CD, LP, and digital download. “It’s been delivered to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and other streaming platforms and I will send another update when it’s live on these platforms, as well,” she told TNH.

Listen and order here: https://shorturl.at/xEtAT.

The artists on the album are Katerina Clambaneva on vocals, Ellie Falaris Ganelin on flute and alto flute, Emma Selmon on clarinet and bass clarinet, and Mary-Victoria Voutsas on piano with guest artists: Anastasis Sarakatsanos on qanun, Wesley Hornpetrie on cello, Anders Eliasson on percussion, and Costas Dafnis on mandolin.

Uproot is a program developed by Katerina Clambaneva and Ellie Falaris Ganelin. All songs are arranged by Ellie Ganelin, except for Sto ’Pa Kai Sto Xanaleo (arr. Costas Dafnis) and Feggari Magia Mou ’Kanes (arr. Michael Malis).

“If you listen to the album and you love it, please don’t keep it a secret,” Ganelin said, encouraging fans to share on social media.

Earlier in June, she also noted that “I’ve been awarded a grant from the Elios Foundation, which supports Hellenic cultural nonprofits in the Bay Area. I’ve applied for funding a few times over the years and this is the first time I’ve won an award from this foundation.”

More information about Kombos Collective is available online: https://kombosmusic.com.

Follow on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/komboscollective.

Instagram: @komboscollective

Donate: https://shorturl.at/LIdAn.