Uproot: Greek Refugee Songs from Asia Minor Now Available

Uproot: Greek Refugee Songs from Asia Minor is now available on CD, LP, and digital download. Photo: Kombos Collective
BERKELEY, CA – Ellie Falaris Ganelin, director of the Kombos Collective (formerly Greek Chamber Music Project), shared with The National Herald that the full-length album Uproot: Greek Refugee Songs from Asia Minor is now available on CD, LP, and digital download. “It’s been delivered to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and other streaming platforms and I will send another update when it’s live on these platforms, as well,” she told TNH.
The artists on the album are Katerina Clambaneva on vocals, Ellie Falaris Ganelin on flute and alto flute, Emma Selmon on clarinet and bass clarinet, and Mary-Victoria Voutsas on piano with guest artists: Anastasis Sarakatsanos on qanun, Wesley Hornpetrie on cello, Anders Eliasson on percussion, and Costas Dafnis on mandolin.
Uproot is a program developed by Katerina Clambaneva and Ellie Falaris Ganelin. All songs are arranged by Ellie Ganelin, except for Sto ’Pa Kai Sto Xanaleo (arr. Costas Dafnis) and Feggari Magia Mou ’Kanes (arr. Michael Malis).
“If you listen to the album and you love it, please don’t keep it a secret,” Ganelin said, encouraging fans to share on social media.
Earlier in June, she also noted that “I’ve been awarded a grant from the Elios Foundation, which supports Hellenic cultural nonprofits in the Bay Area. I’ve applied for funding a few times over the years and this is the first time I’ve won an award from this foundation.”
ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.
ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In