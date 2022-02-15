x

February 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 36ºF

International

Unvaccinated Djokovic Could Skip French Open, Wimbledon

February 15, 2022
By Associated Press
Novak Djokovic
FILE - Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that the border would reopen to all vaccinated visas holders from Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, FILE)

LONDON — Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is still not vaccinated against COVID-19. That status also led to his January deportation from Australia, where he lost his bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title.

The tennis player told the BBC that missing the next two majors, where he is also the defending champion, and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”

“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

The 34-year-old Serb said he is not opposed to vaccinations but believes in “the freedom to choose what you put into your body. And, for me, that is essential.”

“I am trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” he said, adding that he has always been careful about everything he ingests. “Based on all the information that I got, I decided not to take the vaccine, as of today.”

Asked if he would be prepared to miss the French Open in May, he repeated: “That is the price that I am willing to pay.”

Also asked if would be ready to skip Wimbledon, he added: “Yes.”

“Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” he said.

Djokovic has won the French Open twice, including in 2021, and has six Wimbledon titles, including the last three.

Djokovic, however, distanced himself from anti-vaccination campaigners. Some claimed him as their hero during the saga in Australia.

“I have never said that I am part of that movement,” Djokovic said, although he also said that “everyone has the right to choose, to act, or say what ever they feel is appropriate for them.”

Vaccination rules in France could change in the months before Roland Garros, possibly allowing Djokovic to play. The country has started to ease some of its health and travel restrictions as it recovers from a record surge in infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The French government last week gave an end-of-March, beginning-of-April timeframe for the possible lifting of its vaccine requirement that, at the moment, puts unvaccinated players at risk of missing the French Open.

From Tuesday, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months — down from the previous six-month window — in order to enter sports venues in France. The French law, which operates under the assumption that you have some protection from the virus if you’ve recently had it, aims to bar unvaccinated individuals from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places.

Djokovic has previously said that he tested positive in mid-December. If the four-month requirement stays in force, it is likely to rule him out of the French Open unless he gets vaccinated or tests positive again within four months of the start of the clay-court Grand Slam on May 22.

 

RELATED

International
Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Cleared to Compete at Olympics

BEIJING — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing.

International
History for Humphries, Who Wins Olympic Monobob Gold for US
International
Roundup of Olympic Gold Medals from Monday, Feb. 14

Top Stories

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew appealed to all the parties involved to "follow the path of dialogue so that peace, stability and justice can prevail in Ukraine," during his sermon after the Sunday service at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Fanar, Istanbul.

General News

LONG BEACH, CA – Pietris Bakery, 5000 East 2nd Street in Long Beach, was featured in Foodbeast for its wonderful Greek baked goods and for bringing the longstanding baking tradition of the Pietris family to the United States.

Nextgen

Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world.

Events

Politics

Video

ΤΝΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings