Unspoken Cyprus Left Out of Greece-Turkey Detente, Talks Too

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Monday 13 May 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ANKARA – Left unsaid, Cyprus is on its own during a rapprochement between Greece and Turkey and likely won’t be on the agenda during talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The Greek leader’s visit there comes after Erdogan came to the Greek capital in December 2023 and signed the Athens Declaration aimed at fostering better relations and trade between them and keeping the tension ratcheted down.

But Erdogan doesn’t want Cyprus involved, Turkey prohibiting Cypriot airlines and ships although Cyprus is a member of the European Union that Turkey has been trying to join since 2005, the prospects worsening under his hardline administration.

Greece – as does Cyprus – supports Turkey’s EU accession, aimed at hoping that would get Erdogan to back off provocations, which has failed. The last round of reunification talks collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

That was over Erdogan and then Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci refusing to remove a 35,000-strong Turkish army on the northern third of the island that’s been occupied almost 50 years, since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

With Erdogan and current Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar rejecting unity and demanding the United Nations and world recognize the occupied side – which only Turkey recognizes – a stalemate has developed.

Mitsotakis has not pushed the Cypriot dilemma and is keeping the divisive question off the table during the detente, Erdogan notorious for becoming volatile and belligerent and long refusing to even discuss it.