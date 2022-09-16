UN’s Former Cyprus Envoy Still Believes in Reunification Hopes

Politics

Turkey's aerobatic aircrafts fly in front of the giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag on the Pentadahtilos mountain as they take part in a military parade marking the 48th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – He failed at it – like every diplomat who tried – but the United Nations’ Security Council (UNSC) former representative to Cyprus said he hasn’t given up the idea of the island being reunified again.

Alvaro de Soto, from Peru, said a solution is still possible, the Cyprus Mail reported, although he didn’t offer any, and he even said it wouldn’t be that hard, not explaining why it was for him or why everyone else has failed for decades.

De Soto was the UN Special Adviser for Cyprus from 1999 to 2004 and oversaw the Annan Plan and the negotiations in Burgenstock that led to a rejected referendum in April 2004.

Turkish-Cypriots who have occupied the northern third since two unlawful 1974 invasions and are isolated and desperate for recognition voted for it but Greek-Cypriots overwhelmingly turned it down hard.

“If they agreed, it could be modified to make it easier for both sides. I don’t think too many changes are needed. They (Greek-Cypriots) rejected this version, but maybe if they revise and if the Greek-Cypriot leader approves instead of opposing the plan before them, that would change everything,” he told Turkey’s state TV station TRT World.

“I think if the leadership of both sides agree to do it, even if they make changes as necessary, it is still possible,” he added, apparently not aware that Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriot side don’t want it and have demanded the UN recognize them.