x

September 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Politics

UN’s Former Cyprus Envoy Still Believes in Reunification Hopes

September 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Invasion Anniversary
Turkey's aerobatic aircrafts fly in front of the giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag on the Pentadahtilos mountain as they take part in a military parade marking the 48th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion in the Turkish occupied area of the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – He failed at it – like every diplomat who tried – but the United Nations’ Security Council (UNSC) former representative to Cyprus said he hasn’t given up the idea of the island being reunified again.

Alvaro de Soto, from Peru, said a solution is still possible, the Cyprus Mail reported, although he didn’t offer any, and he even said it wouldn’t be that hard, not explaining why it was for him or why everyone else has failed for decades.

De Soto was the UN Special Adviser for Cyprus from 1999 to 2004 and oversaw the Annan Plan and the negotiations in Burgenstock that led to a rejected referendum in April 2004.

Turkish-Cypriots who have occupied the northern third since two unlawful 1974 invasions and are isolated and desperate for recognition voted for it but Greek-Cypriots overwhelmingly turned it down hard.

“If they agreed, it could be modified to make it easier for both sides. I don’t think too many changes are needed. They (Greek-Cypriots) rejected this version, but maybe if they revise and if the Greek-Cypriot leader approves instead of opposing the plan before them, that would change everything,” he told Turkey’s state TV station TRT World.

“I think if the leadership of both sides agree to do it, even if they make changes as necessary, it is still possible,” he added, apparently not aware that Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriot side don’t want it and have demanded the UN recognize them.

RELATED

Politics
Cypriot Lawmaker Says Climate Change Will Make Island Desert

NICOSIA - Ignoring environmental warning signs means Cyprus’ green will disappear and the island will become a desert in 50 years unless measures to prevent it are put into place, Member of Parliament Christos Orphanides said.

Society
Cyprus-to-Greece Ferry Trip Becomes Big Summer Draw
Politics
Cypriot Lawyer, Politicians Face Trial Over Passports Sale Scheme

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings