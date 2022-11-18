x

November 18, 2022

University of Athens Announces Admission of 40 Students for New MD in English

November 18, 2022
By The National Herald
National Kapodistrian University of Athens
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. (Photo by Armineaghayan, via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) announced the admission for the academic year 2022-23 of 40 students from 11 countries (Canada, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, India, Jordan, Lebanon, the Maldives, South Africa, UK, and the U.S.) to its new Medical Degree (MD) in English, an Undergraduate Program exclusively offered to international students.

Applicants from 46 countries expressed their interest in the Program in the very first year of its operation. The Program was certified with honors by the Hellenic Authority for Higher Education, and is similar to the recently reformed and also certified corresponding Program in the Greek language.

NKUA and its School of Medicine laid their foundations back in 1837. Based in the vibrant Greek capital, NKUA has made internationalization a cornerstone of its 10-year Strategic Plan and already boasts 7,600 international students. It is without a doubt that the labor market is changing, becoming more and more global, open and competitive; it is the responsibility of Higher Education to equip students with the high skills required to thrive in this world.

Education meets innovation, and ethical values combine with cutting-edge research as NKUA tops the research influence pillar nationally, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. In fact, NKUA’s score has increased by approximately 76% since 2016. As far as its School of Medicine is concerned, the University has been ranked 53rd for Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems and 59th for Infectious Diseases internationally by the U.S. News Best Global Universities Rankings.

Data collected through our School of Medicine Alumni Network show that 100% of NKUA’s graduates seeking employment abroad eventually succeed in finding a job overseas.

NKUA’s Medical Degree in English is only available to foreign nationals (of EU and non-EU countries) who have attended the last two years of High School (or equivalent Institution) in a country other than Greece. They should hold a High School diploma (or equivalent degree) obtained before June 2023, entitling them to admission to Higher Educational Institutions of the place of graduation.

The Medical Degree in English requires: a) an attendance of at least 12 teaching semesters, of which the first five include pre-clinical courses and exercises, the next four include clinical courses and exercises, and the last three concern all-day clinical training in the main clinical specialties; b) a successful examination in the 48 compulsory and 12 elective courses; and c) an accumulation of a total of 360 ECTS credits.

The Program is directed by the Rector of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Professor Meletios-Athanasios Dimopoulos.

The Program at a glance:

* Degree: MEDICAL DEGREE

* Language: ENGLISH

* Institution: NATIONAL AND KAPODISTRIAN UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS, GREECE

* Duration: 6 YEARS (12 SEMESTERS), 360 ECTS CREDITS

* Mode of Study: FULL-TIME

* Tuition fees: 13,000 EUROS PER ACADEMIC YEAR

* Start: SEPTEMBER 2023 (FALL INTAKE ONLY)

* Website:  https://medicen.uoa.gr

* Email: medicen@uoa.gr

The admission requirements are described in detail on the website.

The applications platform for the academic year 2023-24 is already open:
https://cloud-services.anova.gr/MEDICEN/

Deadline for applications: March 3, 2023.

Qualified applicants will have an online interview with members of the Program Committee before the final selection process.

For more information about NKUA and the Medical Degree in English, please visit: https://bit.ly/3OfszqY.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

