x

January 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

USA

United States Τakes 2-0 Lead over Poland at United Cup Semis

January 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Australia Tennis United Cup
United States' Jessica Pegula celebrates after defeating Poland's Iga Swiatek in their semifinal match at the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Jessica Pegula’s rout of world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the United Cup in Sydney on Friday has placed the United States in a dominant position to progress to the final of the mixed teams event.

The American defeated Swiatek 6-2, 6-2, leaving the world’s top-ranked woman sobbing afterwards as she struggled to cope with the magnitude of what was a rare defeat over the past 12 months.

Frances Tiafoe later gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead over Poland in the first semifinal by defeating Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3 in a convincing display at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Taylor Fritz can clinch a spot in the final for the U.S. when he plays world No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz in the third singles to open play Saturday.

Swiatek had won all four of clashes against Pegula last year and was considered a dominant favorite for the Australian Open beginning on Jan. 16.

But the assertive play of Pegula, who adopted an aggressive position when returning Swiatek’s serve, reaped rich rewards for the world No. 3 in what proved a mismatch.

The 28-year-old, who reached quarter-finals in three Grand Slam tournaments last year, said she benefited from her familiarity with Ken Rosewall Arena and the swiftness of the court.

The U.S. was based in Sydney during the group stages of the inaugural tournament, while the Swiatek-led Poland progressed from the Brisbane section of the 18-nation event.

With her head covered by a towel as she sat alongside Poland’s captain Aga Radwanska, Swiatek cried as she listened as her rival explained why the conditions suited her.

“I played her in a lot of different places but … these were definitely the fastest conditions,” Pegula said. “I am also aware they had a quick turnaround (on Thursday) flying here, where we have been lucky enough having maybe a little bit of an advantage being used to the courts.

“I wanted to take that as much as I could and use it as much as I could and I thought I did a really good job of playing aggressively, serving smart and returning really well.”

Pegula started extremely well by breaking her rival’s serve in the first game in a pointer of what was to come in the clash between two of the world’s leading women.

Her aggression on return was notable, with Pegula stepping well into the court and taking the ball early, which placed the serve of the reigning French and US Open champion under significant pressure.

Swiatek took a lengthy toilet break at the end of the first set and was able to edge ahead for the first time when holding her opening service game to start the second set.

But that did not change the tenor of the match, with the American holding her rhythm in an impressive display before Tiafoe outclassed Zuk to maintain his unbeaten record in the United Cup.

Greece will play Italy in the other semifinal, with the first two singles matches scheduled for later Friday. Maria Sakkari is scheduled to lead things off for Greece against Martina Trevisan of Italy, with Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis set to play Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the men’s singles.

 

RELATED

USA
Murray’s Early Exploits Lead Nuggets to Rout of Clippers (Highlights)

DENVER — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

USA
McDavid Reaches 500 Assists, Oilers Beat Islanders 4-2
USA
Eagles Host Giants Looking to Clinch NFC East Title

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI at Funeral Presided over by Pope (Video)

VATICAN CITY — With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

LONDON - Acclaimed British writer and actor Stephen Fry, whose works include books about Greek myths, joined a chorus of calls for the British Museum to return to Greece the stolen Parthenon Marbles.

BRUSSELS - Greek Member of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, in a Brussels prison almost a month after being arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from Qatar, will be able to see her infant for three hours at the jail.

Jessica Pegula's rout of world No.

SOFIA — Thousands of young men are plunging into rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes, in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.