United Hellenic American Societies Hosted Greek Independence Celebration in SF (Photos)

Dancers in traditional costume performed at the Greek Independence celebration in San Francisco’s Union Square on March 26. Photo: Courtesy of United Hellenic American Societies
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The United Hellenic American Societies (UHAS), representing the Greek community, hosted their 2023 Greek Independence Day Celebration at Union Square in San Francisco on March 26. The event included live Greek music by George Mylordos and Kymata Band, performances by dancers in authentic costume, quotes, poems, and stories honoring Greece’s 1821 freedom fighters, the raising of the Greek flag at the top of the adjacent Westin St. Francis Hotel, and the singing of the Greek National Anthem. The event was free and open to the public.
Among those present were the following dignitaries: His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, Consul General of Greece in San Francisco Socrates Sourvinos, Honorary Consul of Cyprus in San Francisco Nicolaos Theophanous, California State Assemblymember Diane Papan, and Millbrae City Mayor Gina Papan.
The San Francisco Mayor’s Office raised the Greek flag at City Hall which was also lit up in blue and white in honor of Greek Independence Day.
