NEW YORK – This September 28-October 2, W Costa Navarino and Travelgems join forces to bring Deepak Chopra to Greece for the very first time for a unique retreat: The Future of Wellbeing. Throughout this five-day immersive retreat, the legendary spiritual guru will focus on three main themes: the Eight Limbs of Yoga, the Path to Love, and the Awakened Life.

Over the course of the retreat, participants will dive into different aspects of intelligence – social, emotional, spiritual – while learning how to engage in self-healing as well as daily yoga sessions with Sarah Finger, Chopra’s personal yoga teacher and co-author of Living in the Light: Yoga for Self-Realization.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/hzF06.