Unilever is Acquiring Yasso Greek Frozen Yogurt, Founded in Boston

BOSTON – Childhood best friends Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington in 2009 in Boston hatched the idea to create a place selling not just Greek yogurt, but frozen versions, and it was a quick success, calling it Yasso, a take on ‘Yassou’, Greek for ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’.

It was a pioneer in convenient frozen snacks that offered high quality as well as low-calorie count for those who love the taste of ice cream but want to watch their waistline while enjoying a frozen treat.

Now the British multi-national Unilever has entered into an agreement to acquire Yasso, said Food & Drink International, the company also having in its portfolio Ben & Jerry’s ice cream too.

Yasso’s products respond to growing demand in North America for on-the-go, healthier and indulgent frozen snacks. The products in the current Yasso range each contain less than 150 calories, the site said.

Craig Shiesley, CEO, Yasso, said: “We are excited to join Unilever and become part of the world renowned family of Ice Cream and Novelties brands. I’m proud of our company growth and we look forward to working with Unilever to expand the global footprint of our incredible brand.”