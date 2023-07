Economy

ATHENS – Unemployment in Greece will drop below 10% in coming months, noted Minister of Labour & Social Welfare Adonis Georgiadis on Friday.

The minister was welcoming the Hellenic Statistical Authority’s (ELSTAT) latest amended report on unemployment figures, according to which unemployment in the country in May was registered at 10.8%, compared to the 12.7% of May 2022, and the 11.3% in April 2023.