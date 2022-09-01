Unemployment at 12-Year Low, Greek Minister Says

Society

ATHENS – The unemployment rate is at a 12-year low, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Thursday in a post on his personal social media account.

Specifically, Hatzidakis stated the following: “11.4% unemployment in July (Eurostat) – a 12 year low. During SYRIZA’s governance the unemployment rate was at 17.3%. Almost 6 units down! The unemployed were decreased by 300,000. It didn’t happen by chance, we did it. Does SYRIZA still consider us enemies of the workers and the unemployed? Reality takes revenge on them!”