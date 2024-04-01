Under Chinese Management, Record Turnover, Profits for Piraeus’ Port

Economy

PIRAEUS – After turning it into one of the best and busiest ports in Europe’s, the Chinese management firm COSCO, has brought record profits as well to the Piraeus Port Authority, reaching 219 million euros ($237 million) in 2023.

That’s up 12.9 percent from 2022, the company said in a statement, reporting pre-tax profits of 96.2 million euros ($103.72 million) that’s an increase of 28.8 percent over the previous year, with business booming again after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Profits after taxes also rose significantly to 66.8 million euros ($72.02 million,) which is up 26.3 percent in that year-long period, with a proposed dividend by share going up 29 percent to 1.34 euros ($1.40) for investors.

The results are the strongest in the company’s history for both revenue and profitability, marking the third consecutive year of improvement, driven largely by fixing the port to make it capable of hosting big cruise ships carrying tourists.

Total passenger traffic in that sector was 1,487,788 in the last fiscal year, a remarkable 68.8 percent surge from 2022 when COVID health restrictions were lifted to attract tourists, which worked and saw records in revenues and arrivals.

In the homeporting subcategory, the number of passengers jumped by 110.4 percent and there was a 12.4 percent increase in cruise ship calls, with 761 compared to 677 in the previous year.

Port Authority Chairman Yu Zenggang said he was satisfied with the “continued upward financial trajectory,” and that more investments are planned to strengthen Piraeus’ position as a leading port in the Mediterranean and Europe.