x

January 31, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

General News

Under Armour Announces John Varvatos as Chief Design Officer

January 31, 2024
By The National Herald
46. John Varvatos - AP Photo
John Varvatos. (Photo: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson FILE)

NEW YORK – Under Armour (UA) announced that Greek-American fashion industry veteran John Varvatos joined the company as Chief Design Officer in September of 2023. Varvatos started consulting for UA earlier in 2023 and brings his deep expertise in style and form to the company, according to the company’s news release. Varvatos will lead the creative design direction of the company and oversee the design studios in New York, Baltimore, and Portland, Oregon.

Varvatos comes into this role with decades of experience, having propelled brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Converse, and his namesake brand, John Varvatos, with his design aesthetic, mastery and acute sense of detail. A true visionary, John created both the boxer brief at Calvin Klein and the laceless sneaker for Converse during the fifteen year collaboration with the John Varvatos brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome John into the Under Armour family” said Stephanie Linnartz, Under Armour President and Chief Executive Officer. “His track record and thirty year career speaks for itself. John will work in partnership with our product team to bring apparel, footwear and accessories from concept to commercialization, blending performance and style.”

“I am so excited to join Under Armour, an iconic American brand,” John Varvatos commented. “The innovation, design and mission of the brand has never been more relevant as consumers demand clothes that function for both sport and everyday activities. I cannot wait to unveil that next chapter in Under Armour’s incredible story.”

RELATED

Church
In Letter, Greek Church Asks Lawmakers to Reject Same-Sex Marriage

ATHENS - As promised, the Greek Church is reportedly putting together a letter to be sent to Parliament asking lawmakers to vote down a same-sex marriage proposal, and to be read at Sunday services.

United States
Greek Fest at Saints Constantine and Helen in Westland, MI Returns
Church
Archbishop Elpidophoros Delivers Keynote Address at Holocaust Remembrance Events

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of destroying a statue of a pagan idol at Iowa's state Capitol is now being charged with a hate crime.

ATHENS - Amid reports from European media freedom groups that Greece is making it difficult for media outlets and journalists to do their jobs, Transparency International said the country the worst record in the bloc for corruption.

BRUSSELS – The European Union is preparing a naval mission in the Red Sea “within three weeks to help defend cargo ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen that are hampering trade and driving up prices, the bloc’s top diplomat said,” on January 31 according to the Associated Press.

ATHENS - Inaugurating the new Aktio-Amvrakia motorway during a visit to Western Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the year 2024 will be notable, not for the start but for the completion of projects that have been under construction for some time.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.