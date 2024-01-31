Under Armour Announces John Varvatos as Chief Design Officer

General News

NEW YORK – Under Armour (UA) announced that Greek-American fashion industry veteran John Varvatos joined the company as Chief Design Officer in September of 2023. Varvatos started consulting for UA earlier in 2023 and brings his deep expertise in style and form to the company, according to the company’s news release. Varvatos will lead the creative design direction of the company and oversee the design studios in New York, Baltimore, and Portland, Oregon.

Varvatos comes into this role with decades of experience, having propelled brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Converse, and his namesake brand, John Varvatos, with his design aesthetic, mastery and acute sense of detail. A true visionary, John created both the boxer brief at Calvin Klein and the laceless sneaker for Converse during the fifteen year collaboration with the John Varvatos brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome John into the Under Armour family” said Stephanie Linnartz, Under Armour President and Chief Executive Officer. “His track record and thirty year career speaks for itself. John will work in partnership with our product team to bring apparel, footwear and accessories from concept to commercialization, blending performance and style.”

“I am so excited to join Under Armour, an iconic American brand,” John Varvatos commented. “The innovation, design and mission of the brand has never been more relevant as consumers demand clothes that function for both sport and everyday activities. I cannot wait to unveil that next chapter in Under Armour’s incredible story.”