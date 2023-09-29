x

September 29, 2023

UN World Tourism Organization, Eurostat Rank Greece in Top 10 Spots

September 29, 2023
By The National Herald
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa
The moon rises in the sky behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple at the ancient Acropolis hill, in Athens, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – On a path to see a record 31 million visitors – three times the country’s population – Greece’s recovery with the COVID-19 pandemic waning out of site has put it in the top 10 destinations in the world.

That was the finding of the United Nations’ UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) according to data from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat that showed Greece’s enduring and rising popularity.

The EU accounted for 45.8 percent of all arrivals in the world in 2022 with Greece being among the top destinations, the news coming on World Tourism Day, said GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/09/28/eurostat-greece-in-top-10-global-tourist-destinations/

The most visited destinations in Europe in addition to Greece, included France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Austria although there are fears the climate changing bringing record heat in Greece and natural disasters could drive tourists away.

Eurostat data found that international tourists represented 43.0 percent of all nights spent in EU tourist accommodation facilities in 2022. In 11 out of the 27 EU countries, most tourists were foreigners, 84 percent in Greece.

Bank of Greece data said that travel receipts in the January-July period increased by 20.2 percent over the same period in 2022 when health restrictions were rolled back, and arrivals jumped 21.9 percent.

In the eight-month period to August 2023, Greek airports handled 50.15 million passengers, marking a 14.5 percent rise over 2022 and an 11.7 percent increase compared to 2019, the report added.

