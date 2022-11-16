x

November 16, 2022

UN Thanks Greece for Strong Support to United Nations Peacekeeping

November 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
un
UN thanks Greece for strong support to United Nations Peacekeeping. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

ATHENS – Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, expressed his thanks for Greece’s strong support to United Nations Peacekeeping and for the service and sacrifice of its uniformed personnel deployed around the world under the UN flag.

Of the 193 UN Member States, Greece is currently the 61st largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations.

Greece provides 108 peacekeepers, including 20 women, to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Its personnel serve on the frigate “Adrias”, as part of UNIFIL’s Maritime Task Force (MTF).

Greece is one of 15 countries that have contributed to the MTF since its creation. Established in October 2006 at the request of the Government of Lebanon, it is the first Naval Task Force ever to take part in a UN peacekeeping mission. It supports the navy in monitoring its territorial waters, securing the coastline, and preventing the unauthorized entry of arms by sea into Lebanon.

“The United Nations thanks Greece in particular for its ongoing support for UNIFIL’s Maritime Task Force which has been invaluable in promoting stability in the Middle East,” said Under Secretary-General Lacroix.

“The UN appreciates the service and sacrifice of the Greek men and women who have served in dangerous and difficult environments. They have demonstrated a high-level of professionalism and dedication wherever they have served. We are deeply grateful for their contribution and will never forget the sacrifice of Greek peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving the cause of peace under the UN flag,” Lacroix added.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

