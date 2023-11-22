UN General Assembly Adopts Olympic Truce for Paris 2024

International

NEW YORK – International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Paris 2024 Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet on November 21 welcomed the adoption by the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) of a resolution for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The resolution was formally introduced to the General Assembly on behalf of the French Government by Tony Estanguet and IOC President Thomas Bach appealed for the adoption of this resolution.

It was agreed on by an overwhelming majority of 118 votes in favor, with 2 abstentions, and no votes against.

In his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, USA, President Bach spoke of the significance of the Olympic Truce at a time when the world is facing so much confrontation, division and polarization:

“In this fragile world, this Olympic Truce Resolution is more relevant than ever. In these difficult times, this resolution is our opportunity to send an unequivocal signal to the world – yes, we can come together, even in times of wars and crises. Yes, we can join hands and work together for a better future.”

He went on to say that the title of the resolution – “Building a Peaceful and Better World through Sport and the Olympic Ideal” – is a clear demonstration of the shared values of the UN and the IOC:

“The Olympic Games can contribute to this noble goal. Because the Olympic Games are the only event that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition. The Olympic athletes send the powerful message that: yes, it is possible to compete fiercely against each other and at the same time live peacefully together under one roof. This is our contribution to peace.”

The IOC President emphasized that sport “can only unite the entire world in peaceful competition if we are not torn apart by political, religious, cultural or other interests and differences. Therefore, we must be politically neutral and stand against any kind of discrimination.”

The UN Member States explicitly recognize the Olympic values of universality, non-discrimination, political neutrality and the autonomy of sport, as enshrined in the Olympic Charter, as well as the IOC’s role in leading the Olympic Movement. IOC President Bach thanked them for this particular recognition.

Underlining the unifying force of the Games, the IOC President noted: “the athletes, the entire Olympic community, billions of people around the world – all of us are looking forward to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will truly be Olympic Games of a new era: more inclusive and more sustainable. They will be the first Olympic Games with full gender parity. The first Olympic Games inspired, planned and delivered in line with our Olympic Agenda reforms from start to finish.”

After noting that the title of the resolution – “Building a Peaceful and Better World through Sport and the Olympic Ideal” – was the UN’s and IOC’s joint response to the challenges of our turbulent times, President Bach stated, “In this Olympic spirit, I call on you to come together, adopt the resolution, but then even more importantly: uphold this noble Olympic Truce.” He concluded with a call to all the UN Member States, when he said, “Please: Give Peace a Chance!”

In his introduction to the Session, which was delivered on his behalf by UNGA Vice President Mohan Pieris, UNGA President Dennis Francis said: “Beyond their impact on development, sports are a powerful force for peace. The Olympic Games stand as a symbol of tolerance, peace and cooperation among diverse peoples, cultures and nations.” He commended the IOC “for its commitment and contribution to gender parity. By allocating an equal number of quota places to male and female athletes, the IOC is not only leading by example, but also signaling a stride towards closing the gender pay gap.”

Closing his speech, he said: “Let us continue working together to reiterate our commitment to the values of the Olympic Truce, fostering an environment where understanding and collaboration prevail over conflict and strife. As we champion the cause of sports, let us always be reminded of its transformative power, particularly among the youth who comprise the next generation of humans to inherit this planet. I sound the clarion call: sports for peace and prosperity.”

Afterwards, UNGA President Francis welcomed the adoption of the resolution: “By uniting the world in peaceful competition, the Olympic and Paralympic Games make a powerful contribution to peace. They are organized in a spirit of peace, mutual understanding, friendship, tolerance and inadmissibility of discrimination of any kind, with the participation of all. This includes the requirement that sports events be organized under the authority of sports organizations, and the rules of sport have to apply. This principle has been recognized and confirmed again in today’s resolution: ‘Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal’. It calls on all UN Member States to cooperate with the IOC and the IPC in their efforts to use sport as a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation in areas of conflict, during and beyond the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The resolution calls for the Olympic Truce to be respected from seven days before the Olympic Games in July 2024 until seven days after the Paralympic Games.

The full text of the resolution is available online: https://tinyurl.com/4ysfv7yv.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will take place July 26-August 11, 2024, and will be followed by the Paralympic Games August 28-September 8, 2024.