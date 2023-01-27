UN Envoy Said to Blame Greek-Cypriots for Inaction on Reunification

Politics

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has demanded the United Nation’s Special Representative Colin Stewart to confirm or deny reports in a Turkish newspaper that the envoy blamed the Greek-Cypriots for failure to bring the island together.

Yeni Duzen, a reporter for the Turkish newspaper on the occupied northern third of the island, Yeni Duzen, had said that during a meeting in New York with Scandinavian country representatives of the UN and non-permanent members of the Security Council, Stewart had claimed that “the northern part of Cyprus has now been integrated economically and politically with Turkey. The Greek Cypriot side is the one that needs to act to change the situation. However, all they do is complain, condemn and accuse.”

That led Anastasiades to say that, “I would like to believe that such things were not said,” Anastasiades told reporters, adding that he wants an answer as the President’s two terms of 10 years is ending.

“If something like that was actually said by him, the least one can say is that we are not talking about a representative of the UN, but a representative of those who violate international law,” said Anastasiades, The Cyprus Mil reported.

A UN spokesperson Aleem Siddique told the Cyprus News Agency that the Turkish newspaper’s report was inaccurate. “We reject all allegations of bias as wrong and unfounded,” he said. “We work closely with both sides impartially,” he said.

Greek-Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou was scheduled to meet with the Turkish side’s special representative, Ergun Olgun, along with Stewart but there was no report whether it had happened.

Stewart is alleged to have told attendees at the meeting at the UN earlier that he is often accused of only supporting the Turkish side. “However, I try to give an objective evaluation,” he is reported to have said, said the Cypriot newspaper.

Cyprus was split by two unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions and has seen the northern third occupied since and holding 35,000 Turkish troops with the new leader on the Turkish side, Ersin Tatar, rejecting reunification and demanding UN recognition.