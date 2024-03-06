x

March 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

WORLD

Over 8,500 Migrants Died Worldwide Last Year, a Record Since Tallies Began in 2014

March 6, 2024
By Associated Press
Migrant Deaths
FILE - A dinghy lies on the shore after a shipwreck where two migrants were killed and eight were rescued, in Thermi, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

GENEVA (AP) — A total of 8,565 migrants died on land and sea routes worldwide last year, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday, a record high since it began tallying deaths a decade ago.

The International Organization for Migration said the biggest increase in deaths last year was on the treacherous Mediterranean Sea crossing, to 3,129 from 2,411 in 2022. However, that was well below the record 5,136 deaths recorded on the Mediterranean in 2016 as huge numbers of Syrians, Afghans and others fled conflicts toward Europe.

IOM said the total number of deaths among migrants in 2023 was nearly 20% more than in 2022.

It said most of the deaths last year, about 3,700, came from drowning.

The Geneva-based migration agency cautioned that the figures likely underestimate the real toll, and factors such as improved data collection methods play a part in its calculations.

“Every single one of them is a terrible human tragedy that reverberates through families and communities for years to come,” IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels said in a statement.

Overall, the biggest jump in deaths in recent years was in Asia, where more than 2,000 migrants died compared to an annual average of under 1,000 since 2014. IOM said 2,138 migrants died in Asia last year, 68 more than in 2022.

The rise in Asia last year was primarily because of increased deaths among Afghans fleeing to places like neighboring Iran and among Rohingya refugees on maritime routes, IOM spokesperson Jorge Galindo said in an email.

IOM said a record number of deaths also occurred in Africa last year — 1,866 — mostly in the Sahara Desert and along the sea route to the Canary Islands.

The agency cited difficulties in data collection in remote areas, such as in the dangerous “Darien Gap” in Panama, where many migrants pass from South America on their way north.

IOM’s “Missing Migrants” project, which tallies the figures, was set up in 2014 after a surge in deaths in the Mediterranean and an influx of migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa off Tunisia.


By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

RELATED

WORLD
Pope Appears Unable to Climb a Few Steps as Respiratory and Mobility Problems Take Their Toll

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Lingering respiratory and mobility problems are continuing to take their toll on the Pope.

WORLD
How Putin’s Crackdown on Dissent Became the Hallmark of the Russian Leader’s 24 Years in Power
WORLD
Hostage Crisis Poses Dilemma for Israel and Offers a Path to Victory for Hamas

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

US Destroyer Shoots Down Missile and Drones Launched by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors abruptly dropped their criminal case midtrial Wednesday against three men who had been accused of conspiring to possess a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president on Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the then-president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan.

NEW YORK - Following an extensive process of public outreach to solicit ideas about its plans to make Lincoln Center’s campus more welcoming and inclusive to all, Lincoln Center has selected the design team that will implement these ideas.

Your great-grandparents were on to something; growing budget-friendly groceries is a smart way to save money and enjoy fresh produce right from your home.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald