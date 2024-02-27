UK’s Prince William Pulls Out of Memorial Service for His Godfather Because of ‘Personal Matter’

The thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes takes place at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, England, Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024. Constantine II, who died on January 10, 2023 was the last King of Greece, reigning from 1964 to 1974. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)
LONDON — Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
The palace declined to elaborate on Tuesday but said his wife, the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to do well.
It said William called the Greek royal family, which is attending the memorial service in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, to let them know he was unable to attend. Constantine II of Greece died in January of last year at the age of 82.
King Charles III, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, also will not attend the service for his cousin. The monarch has canceled all his public engagements while he receives treatment.
