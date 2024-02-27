x

February 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

WORLD

UK’s Prince William Pulls Out of Memorial Service for His Godfather Because of ‘Personal Matter’

February 27, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Royals Thanksgiving King Constantine
The thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes takes place at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, England, Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024. Constantine II, who died on January 10, 2023 was the last King of Greece, reigning from 1964 to 1974. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)

LONDON — Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.

The palace declined to elaborate on Tuesday but said his wife, the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to do well.

It said William called the Greek royal family, which is attending the memorial service in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, to let them know he was unable to attend. Constantine II of Greece died in January of last year at the age of 82.

King Charles III, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, also will not attend the service for his cousin. The monarch has canceled all his public engagements while he receives treatment.

FILE – Britain’s Prince William, The Prince of Wales, listens as he visits the British Red Cross at its headquarters in London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)
First row, from left: Duchess of Glucester, Duke of Gloucester, Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne and Britain’s Queen Camilla attend a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, England, Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024. Constantine II, who died on January 10, 2023 was the last King of Greece, reigning from 1964 to 1974. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)
Front row, left to right: Princess Olympia of Greece, Prince Achilleas of Greece, Carlos Morales and Princess Tatiana of Greece joined by, second row left to right: King Felipe of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, King Juan Carlos of Spain and Princess Benedikte of Denmark attend a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, England, Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024. Constantine II, who died on January 10, 2023 was the last King of Greece, reigning from 1964 to 1974. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)
From left, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Mike Tindall and Princess Anne attend a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, England, Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024. Constantine II, who died on January 10, 2023 was the last King of Greece, reigning from 1964 to 1974. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)

RELATED

WORLD
A Former Member of Germany’s Red Army Faction Has Been Arrested after Decades in Hiding

BERLIN (AP) — A former member of the disbanded left-wing militant Red Army Faction group has been arrested after more than 30 years on the run, German authorities said Tuesday.

WORLD
NATO’s Chief Says the Alliance Has No Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine
WORLD
Police Find Bodies of Australian Couple Allegedly Killed by Jilted Police Lover

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

By Defining Sex, Some States Are Denying Transgender People Legal Recognition

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Mack Allen, an 18-year-old high school senior from Kansas, braces for sideways glances, questioning looks and snide comments whenever he has to hand over his driver's license, which still identifies him as female.

LONDON — Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.

MONTREAL/NEW YORK – The Maids of Athena (MOA) District 6 (New York) and District 23 (Eastern Canada) Lodges held their first ever inter-district Zoom fundraising event on February 20.

NEW YORK – A Greek-American woman is among the co-founders of one of the first organizations dedicated exclusively to promoting and networking for women lawyers across the United States.

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Sons of Pericles of District 6 assembled for a Mid-Year Conference at St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.