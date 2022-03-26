Ukrainian President to Address Greek Parliament Next Week

Politics

In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

ATEHNS – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Greek parliament via teleconference next week, it was reported on Saturday.

According to government sources, Ukrainian Ambassador to Greece Sergii Shutenko will be received by President of the Hellenic Parliament Constantine Tassoulas on Monday to finalize the details, but it is expected that Zelenskyy’s address will take place either on Wednesday or Thursday.