March 26, 2022

Ukrainian President to Address Greek Parliament Next Week

March 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

ATEHNS – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Greek parliament via teleconference next week, it was reported on Saturday.

According to government sources, Ukrainian Ambassador to Greece Sergii Shutenko will be received by President of the Hellenic Parliament Constantine Tassoulas on Monday to finalize the details, but it is expected that Zelenskyy’s address will take place either on Wednesday or Thursday.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

