October 4, 2022

Ukraine's First Lady Visits Ecumenical Patriarchate

October 4, 2022
By The National Herald
From the visit of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar. (Photo Ecumenical Patriarchate/Nikos Papachristou)

CONSTANTINOPLE – On Sunday afternoon, October 2, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received Her Excellency Elena Zelenskaya, the wife of His Excellency the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. She was accompanied by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; ia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine; Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Vasyl Bodnar, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Ankara; Roman Nedilskyi, the Consul General in Constantinople; officials of the Presidency, and associates.

During the meeting, His All-Holiness once again expressed the support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the Ukrainian people, who have been severely tested by the war, and who with vigor and determination are defending the territorial integrity of their homeland. He expressed the hope that the war would soon end and that peace would be restored to Ukraine.

Zelenskaya thanked His All-Holiness for his concern and support for the people of Ukraine.

Also present at the meeting was the Rev. Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Special Patriarchal Office.

Previously, the First Lady worshiped at the Patriarchal Church, where the Ukrainian-born Patriarchal Deacon Epifanios Kamianovich, who acted as interpreter, informed her about its history and the relics kept in it.

