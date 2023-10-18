Ukraine – Yesterday’s News

Editorial

Yes, once, not too long ago – in any case, not as much as it seems, less than two years ago – there was a country, Ukraine, somewhere in Eastern Europe, that was under threat of being taken over by the fearsome prince of the new Russia, Vladimir Putin. But no one believed his threats.

And this despite the fact that he had already seized a piece – a fillet – of Ukraine, Crimea, in 2014.

However, no one had lifted a finger back then. “What can we do?” the powerful of the world asked. “Russia is a great power. Let him take something to calm down.”

The name of the British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain has been erased from memory, lost in the oblivion of history. Who cares about him?

Yes, no one believed the fearsome Putin. How was it possible, we all said, 75 years after World War II, for Europe to experience another war? Impossible. We are in the 21st century. It sounded logical.

Yes. It was logical – for the logical ones.

And yet, nine years later, in February, 2022, Putin invaded Ukraine.

The Ukrainians were surprised, but they also surprised the rest with their response. No one expected them to fight so bravely. With selflessness and effectiveness. Everyone believed that the Russians would have a cakewalk.

However, the Achilles’ heel of the Ukrainians was their dependence on the West, and the culture of corruption that had rotted the country deprived them of the weapons they needed to defend themselves.

Many countries were willing to help, primarily the United States. Tens of billions of dollars were sent, mainly from the United States but also from Europe.

The President of Ukraine was accepted as a hero wherever he went. We were all Ukrainians.

And suddenly, on Saturday, October 7, we all became Israelis. Hamas – the Islamic Resistance Movement who are in fact terrorists – achieved the impossible: it caught Israel off guard, its leaders asleep at the switch. Hamas committed unimaginable barbarities against civilians, including children and women.

The world was shaken. It reacted. Media coverage was almost exclusively focused on this issue. The American President, in a series of statements, left no doubt that the United States stands by Israel and ordered the dispatch of all the military assistance it needs.

The U.S. Secretary of State visited Israel and, clearly moved, in a joint interview with Netanyahu, stated that he is first a Secretary of State and secondly a Jew – (fifty years ago, the intelligent and experienced Henry Kissinger, during his visit to Israel after the Six-Day War, stated that he is first an American, second a Secretary of State, and third a Jew).

So, the world has turned its attention to the Israel-Hamas war and awaits developments. When will Israel commence its massive invasion? What will happen to the Palestinians in Gaza? Will they die of thirst, hunger, lack of medicines… or from a bomb?

Or all of these together?

But, you might say, the Ukrainians are also dying. They are being killed fighting Putin’s soldiers. Certainly. But that is yesterday’s news…