Ukraine Should Join NATO Immediately

FILE - Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

What started in Ukraine at the end of February, 2022 as a ‘few days’ war and continues to this day with unabated ferocity cannot continue under the dispassionate gaze of the Europeans and the Western World in general.

Russian aggression is fueled by this apathy, and in a few days at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the Allies have a prime opportunity to stop the Russians’ insatiable appetite for destruction and expansion by making a historic decision: to give the ‘green light’ for the immediate integration of Ukraine into the alliance.

Let’s take a look at the word ‘immediate’, however, which can mean “upon the termination of the existing war” and not now as joining in literally joining NOW, which could lead the alliance into an active war, with all that entails.

And the goal of the North Atlantic Alliance with the inclusion of Kiev in its bosom is not to prepare to clash directly with Moscow but to prevent aggressive moves on the part of the Kremlin in the future.

At this point, it should be emphasized that for months, since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has somehow been an informal (de facto) member of NATO: it accepts the help of the rest, the formal members, as if it were a regular member itself. In parallel, its military has made significant strides toward adopting NATO standards since the Russian invasion, a process that is accelerating as its Soviet-made weapons and ammunition gradually run out.

On the other hand, the fact that it is not a formal member (de jure) of the Alliance enables Moscow to continue its aggression unabated. At some point, however, this aggressive behavior, which today is directed against Kyiv and tomorrow, if left unchecked, will turn somewhere else, anywhere, must be stopped.

And the best, perhaps the only way to do this is the immediate accession of Ukraine to NATO. Moscow’s threat/warning that in such an eventuality “it will proceed with an unspecified response to ensure its security” is devoid of content.

What could Moscow do that is worse than what it is doing now? To proceed with the use of nuclear weapons? And if so, against whom? Whoever does that will have the entire international community against it. After all, this is the reason why Moscow does not do it today in Ukraine, despite the difficulties Russia faces which have irreparably exposed the state of the “second most powerful army on the planet.”

The West’s misgivings about Kyiv’s immediate inclusion in the North Atlantic Alliance are understandable to a certain extent. However, the policy of appeasement has historically been proven to bring the opposite of the desired results.

By joining NATO, Ukraine will come directly under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, according to which an attack on one ally is considered an attack on all allies. Would Russia attempt a new attack on Kyiv knowing that this would trigger an immediate and direct response from the rest? Obviously not.