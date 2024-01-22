x

January 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 25ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Ukraine Praises Cyprus Backing Sanctions Over Russia’s Invasion

January 22, 2024
By The National Herald
Cyprus Russia Ukraine War
A protester holds up a placard reading 'Stand with Ukraine', during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside of the parliament in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Initially reluctant about European Union sanctions on Russia for the invasion, Cyprus was lauded by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the island for sticking to them despite close business ties with Russia.

“Cyprus’s support and contribution to increasing sanctions pressure on Russia is extremely important,” Ambassador Ruslan Nimchynskyi told Reuters, Cypriot banks long used by rich Russians.

“A key indicator in this matter is that Cyprus supports and implements international sanctions and restrictions against Russia imposed by the EU. It is also positive that Cyprus has never stood in the way of tougher sanctions or processing new sanctions packages,” he said.

Cyprus was once considered a primary source of foreign direct investment into Russia because of the sheer number of Russian companies based on the island, but sanctions have seen many firms re-domiciling, the news agency said.

In 2o23, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists detailed how financial enablers in Cyprus tried to shield oligarchs’ assets from impending sanctions immediately after Russia’s invasion, while a small number of Cypriots have been sanctioned by the U.S. and Britain.

“We are sure the efforts of the Cypriot government and the support of international partners will strengthen the effectiveness of sanctions,” Nimchynskyi said.

Cyprus has hosted more over 20,000 displaced Ukrainians, and has also offered demining training to members of the Ukrainian military.

RELATED

Society
Cyprus Says Didn’t Issue International Warrants for Moroccan Officials

NICOSIA - Cypriot officials said reports that it had issued international arrest warrants for senior Moroccan security officials were false, as did senior authorities from the North African country.

Politics
Sanctions Over Invasion of Ukraine Make Russian Companies Quit Cyprus
Politics
Backing Israel, Cyprus Disputes Genocide Charges Over Gaza Invasion

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Donald Trump Goes from Calm to Indignant in Newly Released Deposition Video of Civil Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.

NEW HAMPSHIRE - The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is down to two major candidates with just one day to go until New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to visit India in February to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to Greece in 2023 where they talked about a strategic partnership.

ATHENS - Moving further toward greater use of greener energy sources, including sustainable and renewable supplies Bulgaria and Greece have agreed to work on  developing hydrogen technologies too.

BRUSSELS - Theodoros Rousopoulos (Greece, EPP/DC) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.