x

June 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

SPORTS

Ukraine Arrives at Euro 2024 to a Patriotic Welcome and Vivid Reminder of the War at Home

June 13, 2024
By Associated Press
Euro 2024 Soccer Ukraine
Players of Ukraine's national soccer team warm up during a public training session in Wiesbaden, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024, ahead of their group E match against Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

WIESBADEN, Germany (AP) — With patriotic songs broadcast and thousands of exiled Ukrainians in the stadium, the men’s national team was made to feel at home at its first training in Germany for the European Championship.

After the national anthem played, and before the warmups began, there was a vivid reminder of the war at home that is a constant and uniting force for this Ukraine squad.

Each player had a ball to give to a fan and Oleksandr Zinchenko presented his to a military veteran who had prosthetic legs below each knee.

Near the downtown stadium of SV Wehen Wiesbaden is the United States military headquarters in Germany which is coordinating the delivery of weapons and other aid from Ukraine’s allies to fight against the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Wiesbaden six months ago.

It is a subject the Ukraine team wants to address, and hopes Euro 2024 watched worldwide will help put on center stage.

“We need to talk about this,” coach Serhiy Rebrov said. “I know that some people are tired about the news of the war but we are continuing to fight and we need your support.”

“It’s very important that Ukraine is represented in the Euro because we, all Ukrainians, we want to be in (the) European family,” said the former national team star who also played in England and Russia, and coached in Hungary. “On the war we are fighting for all Europe.”

Zinchenko was in the Ukraine team that reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2021, the pandemic-delayed tournament. That was the last European summer before the Russians attacked.

This tournament is “100%” different and special, Zinchenko said.

“There is still people dying for no reason and we have to stick together,” said the Arsenal player, stressing that what the players have lived through does not compare to fighters on the front lines and their families.

“For them it is super difficult, for us it’s obviously extra motivation. We all know who is behind us. We need to show our best performance,” Zinchenko said.

Ukraine first plays on Monday against Romania in Munich. Four days later, Ukraine plays Slovakia in Duesseldorf then finishes in Group F against favored Belgium on June 26 in Stuttgart.

Preparation for those games started in earnest on Thursday morning after a formal welcome on the field by politicians from the region where Wiesbaden is the state capital.

The 4,000 fans in the stadium gave standing ovations to greet different groups of players as they passed by doing light warmup runs in laps of the field.

“In Germany, the Ukrainian community is everywhere. We were very happy with everything here,” said Rebrov, one day after the squad arrived.

At home, the country is under constant threat of Russian bombs targeting the people and essential infrastructure for daily life like the power grid.

“I hope when we play the games,” midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi said, “people in Ukraine have lights to watch the games on TV.”


By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Lionel Messi and Defending Champion Argentina Still Hungry for Titles Ahead of Copa America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi won the World Cup in 2022, won the Copa America in 2021, and wants to show he has the hunger to win some more.

SPORTS
Rafael Nadal Says He Will Not Play Wimbledon and Instead Will Prepare for the Olympics in Sweden
SPORTS
Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 Faces Legal Challenge by Players’ Unions

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Rare Flash Flood Emergency, Florida Prepares for More Heavy Rainfall in Coming Days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida as residents prepared to weather more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.

NICOSIA - Following Greece’s agreement with Egypt to take in as many as 10,000 seasonal workers for agricultural jobs, Cyprus will be getting 1000 after a deal was worked out at the International Labor Conference (ILC) held in Geneva.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases fell in May, the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States may be easing as the Federal Reserve considers a timetable for cutting interest rates.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi won the World Cup in 2022, won the Copa America in 2021, and wants to show he has the hunger to win some more.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.