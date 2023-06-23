UK Warns British Tourists Not to Get Drunk, Too Rowdy in Greece

Society

ATHENS – Britain has advised United Kingdom travelers to Greece to be mindful of local law and customers and a list of no-no’s to be aware of, especially drinking too much and acting like a lobo.

Despite that advisory, wild drinking and partying is often allowed, especially on islands like Mykonos that’s accompanied by young women in bikinis dancing on tabletops and drunken British hooligans running amok on Zakynthos.

Still, the UK government said that visitors must abide the laws and customs and could face fines or even jail in some cases, the cautionary even telling them to be careful not to wear costumes that could be deemed offensive, without saying what they were.

Local police will not tolerate any “rowdy” or “indecent” behaviour, especially in relation to excessive drinking and partying, the UK said, reported MSN News as the British are returning to Greece in big numbers.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/travel/news/greece-travel-warning-to-uk-holidaymakers-over-strict-drinking-rules-including-crete-athens-and-santorini/ar-AA1cVRiS

“The Greek police won’t accept rowdy or indecent behaviur, especially where excessive drinking is involved. The police will make arrests and the courts are likely to impose heavy fines or prison sentences on people who behave indecently,” the warning said.

“Some fancy dress costumes may be regarded as offensive and therefore against decency laws. Your travel insurance may not cover you after drinking,” was another caveat given.

Drugs are especially forbidden, the UK Foreign Office warning that Greek authorities are now clamping down on the sale of nitrous oxide as it is illegal to buy or sell for recreational use in the country.

Anyone caught using it will be liable for arrest and may face a possible fine. Driving any vehicle while over the legal drinking limit can also result in a heavy fine and/or imprisonment, it was said.

Smoking is allegedly unlawful in all public places in Greece but widely flouted in cafes, tavernas and other gathering spots, making it hard to discern whether violators will be cited or if police will look the other way because tourism is the country’s biggest revenue provider.

It is a requirement in Greece to carry a copy of your passport or other photographic ID which confirms British nationality at all times, the advice given that police in Greece now will step up enforcement against being drunk or troublesome.