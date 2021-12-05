x

December 5, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

UK Tightens Travel Testing Rules amid Omicron Concerns

December 5, 2021
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Britain
A person wears a face mask while crossing a road in Piccadilly Circus, in London, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Britain says it will offer all adults a booster dose of vaccine within two months to bolster the nation's immunity as the new omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. New measures to combat variant came into force in England on Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday.

“In light of the most recent data, we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the omicron variant,” he said in a tweet.

Javid also added Nigeria to the U.K.’s travel “red list,” which means that arrivals from there will be banned except for U.K. and Irish residents, and those travellers must isolate in designated quarantine facilities. He said there was a “significant number” of omicron cases linked to travel with Nigeria, with 27 cases recorded in England.

Karen Dee, the chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said the new measures will be a “major deterrent” to travel, just as airports and the travel industry were hoping for a small uplift over the festive season.

“This is a devastating blow for aviation and tourism,” she said

Authorities recorded another 42,848 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. as of Saturday, with 127 more deaths. With over 145,000 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic, Britain has the second-highest virus death toll in Europe after Russia.

___

RELATED

Society
Greece Shortens COVID Booster Shot Interval, Big Response

ATHENS – After Greece's National Vaccinations Committee reduced from six to three months the time after which booster shots could be given for COVID-19, there was a rush to make appointments.

Society
Two More COVID Omicron Variant Cases Found in Greece
Society
A Chastising Pope Goes to Lesbos, Visits Refugee Detention Camp

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

TAMPA, FL – The problem arose about five years ago.

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, Ca - The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE - Repeating a request turned down many times, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said Turkey should reopen the Halki Theological School, the main training facility for Constantinople's Patriarchate clergy.

Politics

Politics

Video

Biden Helps Light National Christmas Tree Near White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings