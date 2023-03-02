UK Study Shows Sunny Cyprus 7th Top Country Pick for Retirees

Travel

FILE - Tourist enjoy the sea at Limanaki beach in southern coastal resort of Ayia Napa in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Long a favored vacation spot for Britons – and home to up to 90,000 of them as expatriates – Cyprus was also ranked 7th among the top 10 countries for retirees because it’s cheap and sunny, said a survey by the United Kingdom’s Reassured, one of it largest life insurance companies.

Greece was first, followed by Portugal, Malta, Italy, Spain, and Cuba ahead of Cyprus, ahead of Japan (8), Romania (19), Poland (23), Estonia (26), and Turkey (28), the report said, benefiting from its climate and also as a former British colony with English widely spoken.

“If sun is what you’re after in your retirement, then Cyprus is the destination for you,” the study noted.

“With a whopping 3,314.1 hours of sun annually, it’s practically summer all year round, and combining this with a reasonable cost of living index at 55.9, Cyprus is certainly cheaper than other Mediterranean locations,” it added.

Other factors considered were average life expectancy, the cost of living index, and the average cost of accommodation as well as transportation costs and the percentage of the population over 65, said The Cyprus Mail.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/03/02/cyprus-among-top-ten-countries-to-retire-to/

For all that, you won’t have so much company if you’re elderly because the company said that, “Cyprus has a relatively low population percentage over 65, being just 14 percent, and has a high accommodation cost of $715.75 on average per month.

“However, with a good life expectancy, these are small prices to pay for such a brilliant destination,” the study also said.