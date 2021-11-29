x

November 29, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Health

UK Set to Expand COVID Vaccine Boosters Amid Omicron Fears

November 29, 2021
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Britain
Passengers get a COVID-19 test at a Testing Centre at Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON — The independent body advising the British government on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will likely decide Monday whether to expand the booster program to younger age groups following the discovery of the new omicron variant.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, or JCVI, has been asked by the British government to consider the merits of expanding the booster program to millions more people under the age of 40 and cutting the time period to a third jab.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the JCVI, told the BBC that it was “really important that we get the immunity levels in the population high” in case the omicron variant is more transmissible or protection from the vaccines is reduced.

The expected announcement comes after the Scottish Government announced that six cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, which takes the U.K. total to nine.

It said Monday it has asked public health authorities to undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said not all the cases were linked to travel to the countries in southern Africa, where the new variant was first identified.

“This suggests that there might already be some community transmission of this variant in Scotland,” she told a press briefing.

Over the weekend, health authorities found three cases of the variant in England, which prompted the British government to tighten rules on mask-wearing and testing of arrivals in the country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday it was necessary to take “targeted and precautionary measures” in England.

The other nations of the U.K. have had more stringent rules in place over the past few months following the lifting of most lockdown restrictions. Sturgeon said she and her Welsh counterpart, Mark Drakeford, had written to Johnson asking for all people arriving in the U.K. to self-isolate for at least eight days. Johnson has said arrivals will need to take a high-standard PCR test by the end of their second day in the country and to self-isolate until they get a negative result.

The new rules for England, which will see mask-wearing made compulsory in shops and on public transport on Tuesday, though not in pubs and restaurants, are expected to be reviewed in three weeks. High school students in England are also being advised to wear masks in communal areas, such as corridors, but not in classrooms.

Britain has also convened an urgent meeting of the Group of Seven health ministers on Monday to discuss the variant. The G-7 is made up of the leading industrial economies — Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

RELATED

Science
Community Systems Offer Alternative Paths for Solar Growth

MINNEAPOLIS — Strolling his church's rooftop among 630 solar panels, Bishop Richard Howell Jr acknowledged climate change isn't the most pressing concern for his predominantly Black congregation — even though it disproportionately harms people of color and the poor.

Health
WHO Criticizes Travel Bans on Southern African Countries
Science
Why WHO Skipped “Nu,” “Xi” for New COVID Variant

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

THESSALONIKI - A symbol of holiness around the world – but now also of some defiance against COVID-19 measures - Mt Athos has become a strange brew of monks supporting restrictions to slow the pandemic and those who don't believe in them.

Politics

ANKARA - Trying to sway international opinion against Greece, Turkey said its Coast Guard rescued 29 refugees allegedly pushed back into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek forces.

Sciences

ATHENS - More than 130 early-career researchers, PhD candidates, and postdocs from the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have dedicated the last five years to research through the ARCHERS program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Travel

General News

Video

“Encanto,” “House of Gucci” Fuel Thanksgiving Box Office

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney's "Encanto" and the Lady Gaga-led "House of Gucci" both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings