x

December 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

SPORTS

UK Police Probe Ticket Problem that Sparked Violence and Arrests of Polish Fans at Aston Villa Game

December 1, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Europa Conference League
Legia Warsaw fans are ejected from the home stand by stewards during the Europa Conference League Group E soccer match between Aston Vulla and Legia Warsaw at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — English police had 46 supporters of Legia Warsaw in custody Friday after “ 90 minutes of sustained violence ” the night before when 1,000 Polish fans arrived to Villa Park but weren’t given their tickets to the game against Aston Villa.

West Midlands Police said their investigation will include determining why the tickets weren’t distributed but that they’ll pursue charges against those arrested after four officers were injured.

“The disorder that we encountered last night was the most severe that a lot of us have ever seen,” assistant chief constable Damian Barratt told Talk Sport radio.

“It was undoubtedly, as I say, instigated as a result of this issue related to ticket allocation,” he continued. “That’s something I’ll be taking up with football authorities and UEFA in particular. I will be expecting some strong decisions on their part.”

Villa won the Europa Conference League game 2-1. The away fans section of the stadium was empty.

UEFA said Friday that it “strongly condemns the unacceptable violence” that took place.

“UEFA is in the process of gathering all official reports from the game before deciding on potential next steps,” the governing body said in a statement. “We have no further information or other comment to make at this stage.”

The normal process of ticket allocation, Barratt explained, is that the home club through UEFA provides them to the away club.

“Unfortunately that didn’t happen. As a result, it wasn’t that we excluded fans, it was that there were no fans with tickets that we could potentially safely facilitate into the ground and for that reason we had to make the decision in conjunction with the club that the turnstiles will not be opened,” Barratt said.

The Polish fans had been instructed to come to the stadium to receive their tickets and be escorted inside by police.

Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw did not return emailed messages Friday seeking comment.

The Polish team on Thursday night blamed Villa for “refusing to allocate tickets to away fans.”

Barratt described “enormous hostility” among the estimated 1,000 away fans, some of whom started fires and threw flares. Police did not indicate that their officers’ injuries were serious.

Most of the arrests were for violent disorder, four for “possession of a knife/offensive weapon,” and four for assaulting emergency workers,” police said.

“All of those arrested are away fans, and we’ll be working hard to charge and remand those suspects where we can today,” West Midlands Police said in a statement on Friday.

RELATED

SPORTS
Postecoglou Has Stunned the Premier League. Now the Greek-Australian is Ready to Take on Pep

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After a record-breaking start as Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou is experiencing the other side to life in a job that has proved too much for some of the biggest names in soccer.

SPORTS
Rafael Nadal to Return to Playing at Brisbane International in January after Being Out for a Year
SPORTS
Curry, Thompson Come Up Big Down the Stretch, Warriors Hold off Clippers 120-114

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Rep. George Santos is Facing a Vote on His Expulsion from Congress as Lawmakers Weigh Accusations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. George Santos of New York is facing a critical vote to expel him from the House on Friday as lawmakers weigh whether his actions, fabrications and alleged lawbreaking warrant the chamber's most severe punishment.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After a record-breaking start as Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou is experiencing the other side to life in a job that has proved too much for some of the biggest names in soccer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism and the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, died Friday.

He wasn’t the first one to think about it but a humor columnist for POLITICO suggested - ironically, of course - that if Greeks want back the stolen Parthenon Marbles in the British Museum that they should just steal them back, old boy.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.