UK Pathologist Says Greek Coroners Mucked Probe of British Divers Deaths

LONDON – Four years after two British divers died three days apart on the same excursion in waters off the Greek island of Kea, their families said what happened isn’t clear amid allegations Greek coroners didn’t do proper tests.

Dr. Vincent Hong, a consultant cardiothoracic anesthetist and Timothy Saville were on a trip organized by Kea Divers, which is facing a trial over the deaths that came as the men were exploring famous shipwrecks.

A British coroner in Hull told the British newspaper The Guardian it’s now not possible to determine the cause of deaths after the incidents late in September of 2019, the island noted for diving experiences.

Hong, 53, died while exploring SS Burdigala and a fellow diver told an inquest that at the depth of 63 meters (207 feet) it was noticed that Hong had been tangled in his line and his mouthpiece had fallen out.

CPR was carried out on the surface but he died in a health center a short time later. Two days later, Saville, 61, died after getting into difficulty around the HMHS Britannic, a sister ship of the Titanic, which was sunk during the first World War.

A witness said less than 12 minutes into the 116-meter (380-feet) dive Saville appeared to have stopped and his breathing equipment was no longer in his mouth. Saville also died in the health center after receiving CPR on the surface.

Both men were very experienced scuba divers and the inquest was told how they had trained for two years before the trip, adding to the mystery of what happened to them.

A UK pathologist, Professor Paul Marks, said he found high levels of carbon monoxide in the blood of both men but had been “let down” by Greek authorities who failed to properly gather evidence.

He said: “Quite how Mr. Hong and Mr. Saville met their deaths cannot be determined on the evidence we have heard. We have gone to exhaustive lengths to determine the cause of death in both cases.”

“We have been let down by Greek authorities who did not take blood samples at the time to test for carboxyhemoglobin levels (carbon monoxide in the blood) and did not examine the gas cylinders.”

He added: “I appreciate how difficult this has been for both families losing loved ones to activities they loved and were excellent at. The fact there were two deaths in three days is not lost on me. Whether this was a coincidence or something else I cannot determine.”

The widows of the men, Lily Yeung and Liz Saville, will give statements at the Greek court hearing. Liz Saville told the paper that, “I am honestly not sure whether we will get answers over actually what killed them but hopefully we will get some concessions over what we want done better.”

She said they hoped that divers could be warned about the dangers of carbon monoxide and that defibrillators would be made available on diving boats, not indicating whether tank failures led to their deaths.

Yeung said: “We are happy with the inquest and to have finally got some explanation even if we will never know exactly what caused their deaths.”