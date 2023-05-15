Uh-Oh: Greece Worries Over Erdogan Still in Running for Return

Politics

ATHENS – The surprising strong performance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the elections, which necessitated a run-off, has caused anxiety in Greece as their own polls approach on May 14. The question arises whether Erdogan will prevail once again and continue his 20-year reign.

Initially trailing in the polls against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan made a remarkable turnaround, leading by 5%, but falling short of securing a majority vote to remain in power without a second election scheduled for May 28.

Following a devastating earthquake in Turkey, which was largely attributed to substandard construction and corruption within Erdogan’s government, the Turkish President scaled back his hostilities towards Greece. Additionally, a tragic train accident in Greece led to a reconciliation between the two nations.

Despite imprisoning journalists and dissidents, facing allegations of corruption, and adhering to his hard-line approach, Erdogan demonstrated his resilience by garnering nearly half of the votes. This achievement comes even as the country’s prospects of joining the European Union have dwindled over the past 18 years since the initiation of the application process.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias acknowledged Erdogan’s stronger-than-expected performance, stating on Alpha radio that contrary to Western predictions, the Turkish President remains as tough as ever. The question now arises whether, if reelected, he will once again resort to threatening Greece.

When asked about Turkey’s aspirations, Dendias expressed his hope for the continuation of the newfound amicable terms, stating that, “A strong and friendly relationship with Greece is not only important but also a necessary prerequisite for Turkey to achieve its ambitions.”

He emphasized that Greece, as a supporter of Turkey’s bid to join the EU, stands to benefit only through friendship and peace between the two nations. Dendias further stated, “The crucial matter lies in Turkey distancing itself from the ideology of neo-Ottoman domination.”

“While we maintain hope for positive outcomes, we also prepare ourselves for the worst,” Dendias emphasized, highlighting the significance of this policy, particularly considering Erdogan’s history of volatility, including threats of invasion.

He continued by expressing his desire for Turkey to comprehend that close and amicable relations with Greece are vital, if not essential, prerequisites for Turkey’s ambitions and the role it seeks to assume in the region.

During the elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated on Greek national TV that although he couldn’t predict the outcome, he acknowledged that, “Changing Turkey’s policy towards Greece is not an easy task. As long as Turkiye persists with the Blue Homeland doctrine, challenges will arise. However, in recent months, there has been a significant easing of Turkey’s rhetoric.”

Mitsotakis further mentioned, “One fundamental difference separates us, which is the delineation of maritime zones. I will extend my congratulations to the elected candidate and propose a meeting to establish the framework for our relations in the years to come. The core principles of our foreign policy and central political choices remain unchanged. I hope we can find favorable ground to lead to a more lasting de-escalation of Greek-Turkish relations.”

While Turkish provocations have at times escalated the risk of conflict, Mitsotakis asserted that, “I don’t believe there is a substantial risk of an incident at present, but we must remain prepared.” He emphasized the need to be ready for any potential future occurrences.