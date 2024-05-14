x

May 14, 2024

UEFA Wants Euro 2024 Referees to Speak More with Captains and Get More Respect in Return

May 14, 2024
By Associated Press
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, centre, reacts with referee during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — UEFA is offering a communications deal between referees and teams at the European Championship — we will do more to explain decisions, you let only captains approach to discuss them.

UEFA has this week gathered Euro 2024 match officials in Frankfurt to prepare for the June 14-July 14 tournament, and detailed on Tuesday the standards it expects.

Yellow cards are promised for any player who is not the captain “showing any sign of disrespect or dissent” when approaching the referee.

While the VAR system of reviewing decisions is widely unpopular in domestic games, it has provoked few controversies in international competitions where UEFA can pick from the best match officials. UEFA referees do not broadcast explanations for video review decisions.

“We are ready to speak and share more details with the players and coaches to help them understand how a decision was taken,” UEFA head of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said in a statement.

“Importantly, we want only the captain from the team who wishes to discuss a decision to be able to approach the referee,” said the Italian official, whose own refereeing career peaked while handling the Euro 2008 final.

“It is the responsibility of the captain to ensure his teammates respect the referee, keep their distance and do not surround him.”

When a captain is the goalkeeper and an incident happens far from his goal, an outfield player should be nominated to talk with the referee.

Rosetti said UEFA’s aim for the 51-game tournament is talking with captains “to foster a healthy atmosphere between all parties.”

“This will allow them to build significant amounts of trust with players, and show the kind of leadership required from modern officials in action.”

