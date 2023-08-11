x

August 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

UEFA Chief Ceferin to Travel to Greece for Talks with PM after Deadly Fan Violence

August 11, 2023
By Associated Press
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ UEFA ALEKSADER CEFERIN (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/ EROKINISSI)
FILE - Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, in Athens. (Yorgos Kontarinis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will visit Greece next week to meet with the country’s prime minister in the wake of an attack in Athens by Croatian fans that left one man dead.

Ceferin will meet on Aug. 16 with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Representatives of the country’s four major clubs — AEK Athens, Olympiakos, PAOK and Panathinaikos — as well as government sporting officials have been invited to attend the discussions, government officials said.

A Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb was called off Tuesday after scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena.

One AEK fan, 29 year-old Michalis Katsouris, died at the scene from a stab wound, while 10 others were injured.

More than 100 people were arrested — mostly Dinamo fans — and have been charged with murder, membership of a criminal gang and other offenses.

On Friday, clashes broke out in front of court buildings in Athens where the arrested fans were giving evidence related to the deadly violence.

Some 200 fans of AEK gathered outside the court complex, some hurling bottles of water and other objects at police and television crews.

No arrests or injuries were reported.

A funeral service for Katsouris is due to be held later Friday at his hometown of Elefsina, 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Athens. Local authorities suspended several public events ahead of the service in a sign of mourning.

Elefsina is one of three European Union towns and cities, along with Timisoara in Romania and Veszprem in Hungary, awarded the status of European Cultural Capital for 2023.

Police are continuing to conduct searches in Athens and at border and transit points, looking for Croatian fans believed to have escaped arrest.

RELATED

Society
With Hundreds Lost in the Migrant Shipwreck Near Greece, Identifying the Dead is Painfully Slow

ATHENS — Nearly two months after a dilapidated fishing trawler crammed with people heading from Libya to Italy sank in the central Mediterranean, killing hundreds, relatives are still frantically searching for their loved ones among the missing and the dead.

Society
First 30 Charged for Nea Philadelphia Clashes Transferred to Evelpidon Complex
Society
Greece Rakes Bonanza from Golden Visas Scheme for Wealthy Foreigners

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.