UConn’s Greek Basketball Player Apostolos Roumoglou Featured in CT Insider

General News

STORRS, CT – Apostolos Roumoglou, a Greek player on the University of Connecticut’s (UConn) men’s basketball team, the Huskies, is entering his sophomore season with the team and was featured in an October 10 article in the CT Insider which also highlighted Greek-American attorney Greg Stamos for his longstanding support of UConn, its Greek and Greek-American athletes, and Greek athletes in general.

“The Ansonia-based attorney is extremely proud of his heritage, involved in numerous Greek-American causes and foundations,” CT Insider reported of Stamos, adding that “there aren’t too many Greek athletes he hasn’t met over the years, from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Pete Sampras and all points in between.”

“Stamos can also list the players of Greek origin in relatively recent UConn men’s basketball history,” CT Insider reported, noting that “it isn’t a particularly long list: Greg Economou, the walk-on who wound up playing decent minutes on Jim Calhoun’s first two Husky teams. Vassilis Lanes, who played exactly five games in the 1987-88 season.”

“And now, of course, Apostolos Roumoglou, the Greek native entering his sophomore season with UConn,” CT Insider reported.

“It’s been a while since we had to think about bringing a Greek flag to Gampel [UConn’s Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, the on-campus sports arena],” Stamos, a season ticket-holder, told CT Insider.

“Although Roumoglou didn’t play any significant minutes last season as a freshman, he wound up getting into 18 games as the Huskies frequently won by blowout and left the final couple of minutes to their bench players,” CT Insider reported, adding that “Roumoglou is usually first off the bench in such situations” and “this season, he’s hoping to play a bigger role — and the 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing knows what he has to do.”

“The most important thing is playing defense,” Roumoglou told CT Insider. “If you can’t guard, you can’t play in the games, the coach can’t trust you. The first and most important thing is to play defense and be able to know where you can be on the court.”

“You have to play really hard for this coach,” he continued, CT Insider reported. “In order to get on the court, you have to play hard and have passion in life. Your work ethic must be at the top. You have all these facilities, you have to use them. I’m trying my best to use these facilities to get on the court.”

UConn coach Dan Hurley “has been saying for a while now that the staff likes Roumoglou, and that there is a path for him to see the floor more often,” CT Insider reported.

“He’s got good size, he’s 6-7, and he’s a good athlete,” Hurley told CT Insider. “He’s making open 3’s. Those role-position players, for guys that didn’t play or are trying to get on the court or fill a valuable role around guys like Tristen and Cam and Alex and Donovan, we’re trying to get guys to come in and fill a role: space the court, being able to make a 3, being in all the right spots on defense, not turning the ball over. For him to get on the court, he’s got to be solid. He’s in the mix right now. He’s competing.”

“It wasn’t easy last season for Roumoglou, who hails from the city of Xanthi,” CT Insider reported, adding that “he committed to UConn in early September and was on campus soon after, taking a crash course in assimilating with a new culture and (largely) learning a new language.”

“It was really hard for me to adapt to the culture of America, because it’s too different than Europe,” Roumoglou told CT Insider. “I had great teammates, great friends. They helped me out.”

Roumoglou called Andre Jackson Jr. “the best teammate and leader I’ve ever had in my life,” CT Insider reported, noting that for Roumoglou “it also wasn’t easy watching the season from the bench, but it was an extremely valuable experience.”

“Sometimes in life, you have to be patient,” he told CT Insider. “It was a great experience to be there and see how we went through the tournament. It was a great thing to happen. If I couldn’t play, I couldn’t play. Coach knows best.”

“Roumoglou also had help from the local Greek community,” CT Insider reported, adding that “although he noted that Greek food around these parts is ‘so bad,’ Roumoglou noted there is one Greek restaurant in Newington that he likes. He also was a guest at a local Greek-American family’s home last Easter.”

“There is so much hospitality among Greek people trying to help Greek people,” Roumoglou told CT Insider.

Among those lending a hand is, of course, Stamos, CT Insider reported, noting that he has “only met Roumoglou briefly a couple of times — at the Final Four and at a UConn football game this fall — but has offered him a baklava or any other Greek delicacy whenever he might need one.”

“I find him to be a really humble kid,” Stamos told CT Insider. “I’m pleased that he has the right perspective. Obviously, we hope for playing time, but he’s also pursuing an electrical engineering degree. I’m sure he has a future, whether he gets playing time at UConn or not, playing in Europe or Greece.”

Roumoglou was able to visit the homeland over the summer, after UConn’s trip to France and Spain, and “is taking different science and English classes this semester to balance with his basketball workouts,” CT Insider reported, adding that “he’s ready to work for more playing time this season.”

Stamos is also “ready to cheer him on,” CT Insider reported, pointing out that “in fact, with John Poulakidas the second leading returning scorer at Yale, it’ll be a veritable ‘Greek feast’ of local college basketball players this winter for Stamos, whose uncles, Jerry and Ted Vartelas, also played at UConn some 70 years ago.”

“And let’s not forget that Hurley’s wife, Andrea, is half-Greek, her ancestors from Santorini,” CT Insider reported, noting that it “would make walk-on Andrew Hurley part-Greek, as well, adding another name to Greg Stamos’ relatively short list of Greek Huskies.”