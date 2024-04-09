UCLA SNF Center Presents Poetry Lecture by Irene Papadaki, April 13

Culture

LOS ANGELES – In honor of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Love’s Labour and the Angelic Beloved: Voices from Cypriot Renaissance Poetry,’ a lecture by Irene Papadaki of the University of Cyprus with exclusive poetry readings by singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis on Saturday, April 13, 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 8 PM Greece and Cyprus, via Zoom. Opening remarks will be made by Ambassador of Greece to the United States Ekaterini Nassika and Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States Evangelos Savva.

The reception of Italian lyrical poetry in Cyprus during the time of Venetian rule (1489-1571) bore rich fruits. The unique collection of Cypriot love poems, preserved in a unique manuscript at the Marciana Library in Venice, is a mature expression of Renaissance reflections and artistic sensitivity. It also reveals a convergence of the island’s intellectual milieu with the vibrant life of the Italian peninsula. The identity of the lyricist or lyricists who composed these exceptional poems remains a mystery to this day, despite scholars’ interest since the late 19th century in the authorship of the collection. The recent discovery of a musical score of one of the Cypriot love poems and its Italian prototype has opened new research horizons. The score is the work of the Calabrian composer Giandomenico Martoretta, who visited Cyprus in the mid-16th century and dedicated his works to members of noble families on the island. This event attests to the existence of a circle with literary and artistic interests, within which we could place, if not the composition itself, at least an aspect of the reception of Cypriot Renaissance love poems.

Irene Papadaki is Associate Professor of Modern Greek Studies at the University of Cyprus. She received her PhD from the University of Crete and was previously a Research Fellow at the Greek Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice. She has participated in various research projects of the Hellenic Institute in Venice, the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation, the Sylvia Ioannou Foundation, the A.G. Leventis Foundation, and the University of Cyprus. Her numerous publications focus on early modern Greek literature and culture and on cultural and literary exchanges between Greek-speaking regions and Italy.

This event is held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, the Embassy of Greece in the USA, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus to the USA, the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles, and the Honorary Consul General of Cyprus in Los Angeles. It is organized by the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and is cosponsored by the CMRS Center for Early Global Studies, the UCLA Department of European Languages and Transcultural Studies, and Thesaurus Linguae Graecae®. This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

RSVP online: https://shorturl.at/BDLV1.