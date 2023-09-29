UCLA Hosts an Evening with Tassos Boulmetis and 1968

Culture

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture announced An Evening with Tassos Boulmetis and 1968, presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive and Gefyra on Saturday, October 28, 7:30 PM, at the Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum 10899 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. The event includes the screening of the film 1968 followed by a Q&A with director Tassos Boulmetis, UCLA Film & Television Archive Senior Public Programmer Paul Malcolm, and Distinguished Professor of Archaeology & Classics at UCLA and Director of the Athenian Agora Excavations John K. Papadopoulos.

Admission is free. No advance reservations needed. Seats will be assigned when you pick up your ticket at the box office on a first come, first served basis. The box office opens one hour before the event. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/elwG9.

About the film

April 4, 1968, Athens’ Kallimarmaro Stadium is abuzz, with thousands of people gathered and millions listening through their radios. The AEK – Slavia Prague basketball game has just begun. A girl in love is dreaming of her wedding day, while her future husband becomes more desperate with every Greek shot through the opposing team’s hoop. An elderly husband and wife remember the home they left behind. A young communist prisoner cheers from his jail cell and a PROPO betting shop becomes the place where old and new wounds resurface. Years before this night, three Constantinopolitans decided to create an athletic union that will commemorate their story. At the end of this night, a moment in Greek history had been made.

Tassos Boulmetis, the director of A Touch of Spice and Mythopathy, built his film, 1968, around a true athletic triumph that made history and united a divided country. Boulmetis studied Physics at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Film Production and Direction at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), with a scholarship from the A.S. Onassis Foundation. In Greece, he started his career as a director/producer of TV shows for the state TV networks. In 1990, he wrote, directed, and co-produced the film The Dream Factory, which won awards in both Greece and the United States. A Touch of Spice, a film that he also wrote, directed, and co-produced became the most successful film ever in Greece with over 1,600,00 theater viewers. It has been distributed in 45 countries. His third feature, Mythopathy, a coming-of-age story of a young man during the 1970s in Greece, is a sarcastic comedy about the Greek political system and its path to the recent economic crisis. Boulmetis is currently an Artist-in-Residence at UCLA for Gefyra.

This program is made possible thanks to the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

This screening is part of a series of events held in collaboration with the SNF Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for this pilot program, which seeks to create networks across the West Coast of North America and between the West Coast and Greece. For more information about this collaboration, please visit https://hellenic.ucla.edu/Gefyra/.