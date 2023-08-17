x

August 17, 2023

UBS Report Says Greece Has 79,000 Millionaires, Rich Get Richer

August 17, 2023
By The National Herald
(TATIANA BOLLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – As Greece’s economy is recovering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic waning and what looks to be a record tourism year, the country’s rich are continuing to prosper too, with more than 79,000 millionaires.

That was the finding in the Global Wealth Report by Credit Suisse and UBS, two of Switzerland’s leading banks in a country where the rich – including Greeks – hide their money in secret accounts to avoid paying taxes.

Greece, of course, is also home to multi-millionaire and billionaires like shipping oligarchs who pay next to no taxes on their businesses which rule the world’s waves, undeterred even by a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis.

But Greece is far behind in millionaires compared to Italy and Spain, which each have about 1.3 million although the median value in Greece is $105,724 (96,976 euros) in a country where only about 10 percent pay taxes and are lower income.

UBS said the rich in Greece increased largely due to a 20.3 percent rise in real estate prices in 2022 and a 5.6 percent jump in equity earnings as they invest their money to make money while most people live check-to-check.

The Swiss are in first place with $685,230 per adult, while the median is Belgians with $249,940 per adult, the United States still the world leader in wealth with 38 percent of the world’s millionaires, followed by China.

