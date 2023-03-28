U.S. Senator Durbin Endorses Greek-American Vallas for Mayor of Chicago

Politics

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas speaks at his election night event in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded defeat Tuesday night, ending her efforts for a second term and setting the stage for Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson to run against former Chicago Public Schools CEO Vallas for Chicago mayor. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Politico has reported that United States Senator “Dick Durbin endorsed Paul Vallas on Sunday, putting a stamp on the mayoral candidate’s Democratic credentials.”

Durbin spoke in Greektown before the Greek Independence Day Parade, calling Vallas “a lifelong Democrat” who can be a “bridge” to the community and offer “support and straight talk” to law enforcement.

Politico noted that, “Durbin’s endorsement drew an outcry on Twitter from the left-leaning supporters of Vallas’ rival, Brandon Johnson, who has worked to portray Vallas as conservative.

The claim has been Vallas’ Achilles heel. His past appearances on conservative talk shows, where he dissed some revered Democrats, has been a persistent talking point during the campaign.”

In her article, Shia Kapos writes that, “Durbin’s endorsement gives cover to moderate Democrats who have waivered on voting because they see Vallas as too far right or Johnson too far left.

The endorsement by the second highest ranking Democrat in the Senate comes ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders headlining a pre-election rally for Johnson. The progressive Vermont senator doesn’t exactly have coattails in Illinois, but he can energize Johnson’s base.”

The article also noted that “Durbin is an ally of President Joe Biden, who in the 2020 primary beat Sanders in Chicago.”

(Material from Politico was used in this article)