U.S. Military Bases Posed for Skyros, Limnos Would Box Out Turkey

ATHENS – Proposals for American military bases on the Greek islands of Skyros and Limnos in the Aegean Sea have rattled Turkey as the United States is trying to appease both as geopolitical interests in the region.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, a Democrat representing New York City neighborhoods and abutting communities – and a member of the Hellenic Caucus – has called for an expanded American military presence in Greece, on the islands.

That, coupled with Greece opening the port of Alexandroupoli near Turkey’s border to US military forces, is being eyed keenly by Turkey which is now in a rapprochement with Greece.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratcheted down tensions, a relief for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after both were re-elected and gone were Turkish threats to invade Greece and demands for troops to be taken off islands near Turkey’s coast.

In a review of what adding more US bases in Greece on islands could do to relations with Turkey, New York Sun correspondent Anthony Grant said the moves will certainly be vexing for the relations between the countries.

Turkey is positioned to counter with its control of the Dardanelles Strait leading to the Black Sea, especially in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine but so far Erdogan has resisted going belligerent again.

Earlier this month, Grace Meng, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, introduced an amendment to a spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, to add bases on the Greek islands.

Greece and the United States in 2021 had renewed a military cooperation agreement that also envisioned a greater American military presence, which irked Erdogan to no end.

Limnos, in the northern Aegean near Turkey, and Skyros, in the middle of the sea between the countries, would in effect link Alexandroupoli with the large Greek and NATO naval base at Souda Bay on Crete, the report said.

BOTH SIDES NOW

That would further consolidate American and western interests on NATO’s broad southeastern flank straight down to the Suez Canal but could bring further blowback from Turkey, an influential member of the defense alliance.

The US has stepped up military activities in Greece as a response to the invasion of Ukraine but also in the greater geopolitical chess game in trying to block out any sense of growing Russian interests in the region.

Having US bases on the two islands would also hamper Turkey again sending fighter jets into Greek airspace that had been common before the tensions were ramped down, although Erdogan has shown he can be volatile.

And the bases would almost certainly protect those islands from any more potential Turkish threats as Erdogan has said he covets return of some islands ceded in the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t recognize.

The report said that the US might have gotten bases earlier but that it was allegedly hampered by objections from former US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, adding that it’s not clear what those were.

“Building the bases would be a boost to security in the eastern Mediterranean with respect to the Russian threat, but it also risks alienating Turkey because of its longstanding issues with Greece,” said the report.

After the passage of the defense spending bill amendment, Turkish media said the government would monitor developments while noting Turkey has naval bases not far from those islands.

Cyprus is a catalyst too, with Turkey having invaded twice in 1974 and seizing the northern third now occupied by Turkish-Cypriots in a self-declared republic no other country in the world apart from Turkey accepts.

Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, the island’s former Colonial ruler and which still has a military base there, are guarantors of security but the idea of reunification has faded in the wake of demands by Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader for two separate states and permanent partition.