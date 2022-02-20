U.S Embassy/Consulate Will Be Closed February 21, 2022

Society

The US Embassy in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The U.S. Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the U.S. Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all U.S. Government offices in Greece will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

This holiday marks the birthdays of U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.