February 20, 2022

U.S Embassy/Consulate Will Be Closed February 21, 2022

February 20, 2022
By The National Herald
The US Embassy in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
The US Embassy in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The U.S. Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the U.S. Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all U.S. Government offices in Greece will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

This holiday marks the birthdays of U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

