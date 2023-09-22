Two-Time Emmy Award-Winner Christos Terzides Discusses the Entertainment Industry

Music

NEW YORK – Two-time Sports Emmy Award-winner Christos Terzides discussed his experience in the entertainment industry in an interview with New Greek TV, sharing his thoughts on the current strike. He also discussed his upcoming projects, including the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Born in Cologne, Germany, Terzides was raised in Thessaloniki. He began his career as a music reporter, but his passion for music and the success of music events he was involved with led him towards music management, working with some of the biggest names in Greek hip hop and rock. Since 2010, he has expanded his professional projects in the U.S., working on major international TV productions, including the Olympic Games and soccer World Cups. So far, he has three Sports Emmy Award nominations and two wins.

When asked about the current situation in the entertainment industry, Terzides said: “What is shaping the future of the TV and film industry nowadays is the ongoing battle we are witnessing and the result is the ongoing strike of SAG-AFTRA and the Hollywood screenwriters. There are a lot of issues to be regulated and not only the AI implementation in those industries. The distribution of streaming services rights may be more important. And the fact that the latest statistics indicate that more and more consumers are cancelling streaming subscriptions – that concludes on loss of earnings – may affect budgeting for bigger scale productions, not only for films and TV series but also for coverage of sporting events. Those are factors that create an unprecedented environment, but I am always a realistic optimist and I believe that correct regulations will fall soon in place and lead the industry to a more prosperous era.”

Of his experience, Terzides noted that “I have been in TV Production for seven Olympic Games and more specifically working with OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Company) the company that produces the initial TV material for the Olympic Games. My journey started back in 2004 at the Athens Olympic Games where I was part of the production team for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and for Athletics. Since then, I have worked on the Winter Olympics in Torino 2006, the Beijing Olympic Games 2008, Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games 2016, and the Pyeong Chang Winter Olympic Games 2018. My last project, with this company, was the Tokyo Olympic Games where I was running the production for the Golf Course and the Paralympic Games.”

He continued: “I had the honor as well to collaborate with FS1 (Fox Sports) for the production of their remote studios shows for the FIFA World Cups in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 and the Women’s Soccer World Cup in France 2019.”

Terzides said: “I was nominated three times for the productions I delivered with FS1 in Moscow, Paris, and Doha for the Soccer World Cups – both the Men’s and Women’s – and I have received the highest honor of being an Emmy Award-winner for Paris 2019 and Doha 2022.”

Of the wins, Terizdes noted that “it is the dream of any professional to be among those who have received this honor… I was just humbled and I will carry the feeling of this honor for the rest of my life.”

“Needless to say that this outcome came not only from my work but from all the team members’ efforts and therefore has a collective nature,” Terzides added.

When asked about his previous experience in the music industry and how it translates to television, Terzides said: “Even though my main role in those productions was administration, logistical support, and technical supervision, nevertheless the knowledge of all the aspects of those productions is crucial. I am aware of the final product that the consumer/spectator receives and I keep in mind that we are creating art and that helps to deliver a great product.”

He continued: “My collaboration with the art department on those productions is critical and due to the fact that I have an excellent artistic sense, I can support and fulfill their needs. TV productions are a team effort and every member of a production crew has to have a basic knowledge of all aspects of TV.”

Of his upcoming plans, Terzides said: Currently, I’m running the production of coverage and streaming for GAMERS8 of ESL on behalf of Gravity Media in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and I am preparing for the Paris Olympic Games in the Summer of 2024 where I will run the production of the golf course venue. In the meantime, I am focusing more on TV and event production in the U.S. and supporting brands and artists to elevate their presence and evolve their vision.”