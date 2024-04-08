x

April 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

SPORTS

Two-Time Champion Tsitsipas and In-Form Dimitrov Reach Second Round at Monte Carlo

April 8, 2024
By Associated Press
Mexico Acapulco Tennis
FILE - Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reaches for a shot from Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during a Mexican Open tennis tournament match in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MONACO (AP) — Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters after Laslo Djere of Serbia retired with an injury during the second set on Monday.

The 12th-seeded Tsitsipas was leading 6-3, 3-2 when his unseeded opponent pulled out with an unspecified injury. Djere walked up to the net during the changeover and shook hands with Tsitsipas.

The big-serving Greek won the title in 2021 and went on to reach the French Open final that year, losing a five-set match against Novak Djokovic. He followed up with another Monte Carlo trophy in 2022 but went out at the quarterfinal stage last year. Tsitsipas next faces Nicolas Jarry of Chile or Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina.

Ninth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov had little trouble beating local player Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, targeting his opponent’s weaker backhand in a 7-5, 6-2 win. The 32-year-old Bulgarian is chasing his second title of the year and improved to 21-5 overall.

Dimitrov next plays either Matteo Berrettini — who on Sunday won the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco — or Miomir Kecmanovic.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime had six aces and didn’t concede a break point in beating Italian qualifier Luca Nardi 6-2, 6-3, although things might get tougher in the second round against third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz.

However, Auger-Aliassime holds a 3-2 career record against the Wimbledon champion and two-time Grand Slam winner. Furthermore, Alcaraz has been practicing with strapping to his right forearm.

Alexei Popyrin of Australia next faces defending champion Andrey Rublev after winning 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 against French qualifier Corentin Moutet.

Sebastian Ofner of Austria won 6-1, 6-4 against Britain’s Dan Evans and will play fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev, a French Open semifinalist in 2022. Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal rallied to beat Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting with seventh-seeded Holger Rune, last year’s runner-up.

Arthur Fils, Francisco Cerundolo and Alejandro Tabilo also advanced at the first clay-court Masters event of the season. The tournament is one of the first big warm-up events for the French Open, which begins May 25 at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is looking to win Monte Carlo for the third time but first since 2015.

The top-ranked Serb hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals since then, and he could face Rublev in the quarters.

Wtih record 11-time Monte Carlo champion Rafael Nadal out with an injury, second-ranked Jannik Sinner is becoming the player to beat.

The Australian Open champion from Italy is 22-1 with three titles in 2024, including the Miami Open, where he dominated against Dimitrov in the final.

Djokovic faces Roman Safiullin or Jaume Munar, while Sinner will take on American Sebastian Korda or Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The presence of Alcaraz and former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev means the top four men’s players are all in action, with byes into the second round.

RELATED

SPORTS
Turkish Super Cup Chaos as Fenerbahçe U19 Team Walks off After 1st-Minute Goal for Galatasaray

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner.

SPORTS
Arsenal Back in Control of Premier League Title Race. Has Arteta Learned from Last Year’s Collapse?
SPORTS
South Carolina’s Title Victory over Iowa and Clark Sets Sports-Betting Records

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade marched on April 7 under blue skies with members of the Hellenic Presidential Guard, the Evzones, making this celebration even more special.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign said it raised $50.

Earlier this year a former member of the far-left Baader-Meinhof gang who spent decades in hiding was arrested by German police in connection with a string of crimes.

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.