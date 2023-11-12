x

November 12, 2023

Two SYRIZA-PA MPs and Another 43 Members of the So-called ‘Umbrella Group’ Leave the Party

November 12, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[364977] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΡΟΟΔΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΣΥΜΜΑΧΙΑ / 2η ΗΜΕΡΑ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance's Central Committee meeting continues on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Forty five members of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance that are included in the so-called “umbrella” announced in letter to the secretary and alternate secretary of the party on Sunday that they are leaving the party.

Among them are main opposition deputies Euclid Tsakalotos and Peti Perka as well as Nikos Filis and Dimitris Vitsas. The letter was also signed, among others, by Dimitris Vitsas, Nikos Voutsis and Panos Skourletis,(both had left the party last Friday), Andreas Xanthos, Panos Lambrou, Thodoris Dritsas, Anneta Kavvadia, Maria Yiannakaki, Efi Kalamara, Katerina Knitou and Tasia Christodoulopoulou.

Given the withdrawal of the party of two MPs (Euclid Tsakalotos and Peti Perka), SYRIZA-PA parliamentary group loses two deputies and now is comprised by 47 instead of 45 in the 300-member Greek parliament.

