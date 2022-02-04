Two Restaurants, One Roof: Greek Gyro Love and Pizza Pie Too

General News

Gyro Love, a fast-casual chain of Greek-inspired restaurants in Connecticut, has turned love of gyros into a flourishing business, now opening a fifth location, this one in Glastonbury.

It’s not just gyros though as the restaurants serve American-Mediterranean fusion food and there’s another restaurant inside that serves pizza, flatbreads, wings, and salads, said The Hartford Courant in a feature.

William Mutraji founded both chains in 2019 and told the paper that, “I thought it was a good idea, something for everyone, like a mall. If the kids want pizza and the parents want Greek food or a healthy salad, it will make them all happy,” he said. “It’s not Greek pizza, it’s Italian.” The kitchens are separate.

Mutraji said the Gyro Love recipes were taken from his travels to Greece, Lebanon, and Turkey, but adapted to the American palate, which doesn’t always jibe with the traditional taste.

Gyro Love serves gyro sandwiches with shrimp, falafel or with beef or lamb (where’s the pork?) hummus; stuffed grape leaves; and salads and Greek fries with the skin on and served with feta, oregano, olive oil and drizzled in lemon.