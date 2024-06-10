Two Recipes from ‘Cooking Greek’ in Honor of National Feta Day June 14

Food

‘Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef’ by Chef Pemi Kanavos and Tanya Stamoulis features over 200 pages of recipes for all levels of at-home chefs. The authors graciously shared two recipes with The National Herald in honor of National Feta Day, June 14.

Shrimp Saganaki with Feta is a delightful Greek dish that combines succulent shrimp with a rich, tangy tomato sauce, topped with creamy, briny, feta cheese. Often finished with a hint of ouzo or white wine and a sprinkle of fresh herbs, it can be enjoyed as an appetizer or main course.

Kagiana is a traditional dish featuring scrambled eggs cooked with sun-ripened tomatoes and aromatic herbs. Often enriched with crumbled feta, kagiana is a flavorful meal perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.

‘Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef’ by Chef Pemi Kanavos and Tanya Stamoulis is available online: https://shorturl.at/waMuV.

More information is also available on the Worldwide Greeks Food Forum: https://shorturl.at/shqJm.

Shrimp Saganaki

1 pound shrimp, u-15 size or smaller

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground fennel

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Pinch of chili flakes (or more to taste)

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 1/2 cups finely diced tomatoes

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon ouzo, divided

Juice of half a lemon

3/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of sugar

1/3 cup freshly crumbled feta cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

Bread, for serving

Peel and devein the shrimp, set aside in a bowl. In a large, ovenproof skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté, about 5-6 minutes. Add the garlic, ground fennel seed, half of the parsley, chili flakes, tomato paste and stir to combine. Sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, 1/4 cup ouzo, lemon, salt, sugar and reduce until almost all the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. While the mixture is sautéing, preheat the broiler on high heat. Add the shrimp to the tomato sauce, 2/3 of the feta, 1 tablespoon of ouzo and the remaining parsley. Season the sauce with freshly ground black pepper. Mix quickly and bring back to a simmer. Cook until the shrimp turn pink and are done. Remove the pan from heat. Sprinkle the remaining feta over the top. Place under the broiler for 1-2 minutes. Serve immediately with plenty of crusty bread for dipping or as part of a meal. Serve with Pilafi and a Horiatiki [salad] to make it a meal.

Kagianas (Eggs in Tomato Sauce)

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tomatoes, grated

2 tablespoons canned tomato puree

Salt and pepper, to taste

5 large eggs , beaten

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Crusty bread for serving

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the grated tomatoes and tomato puree. Add salt and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes or until most of the juices have evaporated.

Add the beaten eggs and stir with a wooden spoon, so that the ingredients combine. Cover and cook until eggs have set. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Serve with some Tiganites Patates [fried potatoes] and lots of fresh bread on the side.

Note: For additional flavor, add 1/2 cup roasted red bell pepper drained and cut into strips along with tomato mixture.