x

June 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Food

Two Recipes from ‘Cooking Greek’ in Honor of National Feta Day June 14

June 9, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Shrimp Saganaki
Shrimp Saganaki. Photo: Cooking Greek

‘Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef’ by Chef Pemi Kanavos and Tanya Stamoulis features over 200 pages of recipes for all levels of at-home chefs. The authors graciously shared two recipes with The National Herald in honor of National Feta Day, June 14.

Shrimp Saganaki with Feta is a delightful Greek dish that combines succulent shrimp with a rich, tangy tomato sauce, topped with creamy, briny, feta cheese. Often finished with a hint of ouzo or white wine and a sprinkle of fresh herbs, it can be enjoyed as an appetizer or main course.

Kagiana is a traditional dish featuring scrambled eggs cooked with sun-ripened tomatoes and aromatic herbs. Often enriched with crumbled feta, kagiana is a flavorful meal perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.

‘Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef’ by Chef Pemi Kanavos and Tanya Stamoulis is available online: https://shorturl.at/waMuV.

More information is also available on the Worldwide Greeks Food Forum: https://shorturl.at/shqJm.

Shrimp Saganaki

1 pound shrimp, u-15 size or smaller

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground fennel

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Pinch of chili flakes (or more to taste)

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 1/2 cups finely diced tomatoes

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon ouzo, divided

Juice of half a lemon

3/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of sugar

1/3 cup freshly crumbled feta cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

Bread, for serving

Peel and devein the shrimp, set aside in a bowl. In a large, ovenproof skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté, about 5-6 minutes. Add the garlic, ground fennel seed, half of the parsley, chili flakes, tomato paste and stir to combine. Sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, 1/4 cup ouzo, lemon, salt, sugar and reduce until almost all the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. While the mixture is sautéing, preheat the broiler on high heat. Add the shrimp to the tomato sauce, 2/3 of the feta, 1 tablespoon of ouzo and the remaining parsley. Season the sauce with freshly ground black pepper. Mix quickly and bring back to a simmer. Cook until the shrimp turn pink and are done. Remove the pan from heat. Sprinkle the remaining feta over the top. Place under the broiler for 1-2 minutes. Serve immediately with plenty of crusty bread for dipping or as part of a meal. Serve with Pilafi and a Horiatiki [salad] to make it a meal.

Kagiana. Photo: Cooking Greek

Kagianas (Eggs in Tomato Sauce)

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tomatoes, grated

2 tablespoons canned tomato puree

Salt and pepper, to taste

5 large eggs , beaten

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Crusty bread for serving

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the grated tomatoes and tomato puree. Add salt and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes or until most of the juices have evaporated.

Add the beaten eggs and stir with a wooden spoon, so that the ingredients combine. Cover and cook until eggs have set. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Serve with some Tiganites Patates [fried potatoes] and lots of fresh bread on the side.

Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef by Pemi Kanavos with Tanya Stamoulis, editor Katherine Tsoukalas, and contributor Nick Stamoulis, is available online. (Photo: Amazon)

Note: For additional flavor, add 1/2 cup roasted red bell pepper drained and cut into strips along with tomato mixture.

RELATED

Food
Two Recipes from ‘Cooking Greek’ in Honor of National Feta Day June 14

'Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef' by Chef Pemi Kanavos and Tanya Stamoulis features over 200 pages of recipes for all levels of at-home chefs.

Food
Refreshing Salads to Enjoy for Lunch or Dinner
Food
Southern Dishes Every Food Lover Should Try

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Fall of Constantinople Mourned, Cretan Heroes Honored in Athens

ATHENS - The Fall of Constantinople in 1453 is one of the seminal dates in Greek history, a ‘before and after’ moment that defines the modern Greek character, evoking mourning – but also inspiration.

PHODES - The manager of the Santa Marina beach bar on the island of Rhodes, who had unlawfully set up the business and umbrellas and sunbeds for rent on a public beach, was arrested after he resumed operation after it was sealed off.

'Cooking Greek: A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef' by Chef Pemi Kanavos and Tanya Stamoulis features over 200 pages of recipes for all levels of at-home chefs.

ΝΙCOSIA - The heat is on Cyprus, where the temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.

ATHENS - The Greek people have expressed their confidence in us, but they say we must try harder, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday evening, when results showed a lead but disappointed expectations for higher percentages.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.