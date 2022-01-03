Two Recipes for Savory Dishes with Greek Flavor

Food

Eating a well-balanced diet is a great way to stay healthy in the new year. Try the following recipes with Greek ingredients for lunch or dinner.

Chicken and Pasta

1 package multigrain thin spaghetti

2-3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine or water

1/2 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

1 jar (7 1/2 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

2 cups fresh baby spinach

1/4 cup roasted sweet red pepper strips

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, halved

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup crumbled feta Dodonis, optional

Set a pot of water to boil for the spaghetti, following the instructions on the package to cook until al dente. In a large skillet, heat the 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil and sear the pieces of chicken breast on all sides. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add the onion to the hot skillet and cook until translucent, add the garlic and cook until fragrant stirring constantly. Return the seared chicken to the skillet and add the white wine or water and the oregano and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the chicken is cooked through. Drain the spaghetti and add to the skillet, along with the artichoke hearts, spinach, red pepper, olives, parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice, remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and pepper. Cook and stir until spinach is wilted, 2-3 minutes. Top with feta, if using, and serve immediately.

Veggie Soup with Cabbage

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 medium carrots, chopped

1 cup sliced fennel, fronds reserved for garnish

1 small to medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

6 cups water

4 medium fresh, ripe tomatoes, diced

1 small head green cabbage, chopped

2 cups cooked cannellini beans, recipe follows

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

Lemon zest for garnish

Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots, fennel and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add water and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Add cabbage; reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is tender, about 10-15 minutes. Stir in beans, and parsley; cook until the beans are heated through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon zest and reserved fennel fronds, if desired; serve immediately.

To cook beans: Sort, rinse, and then soak 1 package (1 pound) of cannellini beans overnight in a large, deep pot with enough water to cover them by two inches at least. After 6-8 hours of soaking and when you are ready to cook them, drain the soaking water and refill the pot with fresh, cold water enough to cover the beans by at least two inches. Bring to a boil over medium high heat then reduce to medium and simmer, skimming and discarding any foam that may form on top. After about 30-40 minutes, add a 1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt or to taste. Once the beans are tender serve warm with a dash of red wine vinegar to taste and a drizzle of olive oil, if preferred, or drain for use in salads or soups as noted above.