Two New Upscale Greek Restaurants Featured in Newsday

NEW YORK – New York Newsday highlighted two new upscale Greek restaurants that have opened on Long Island, Noema, 7 Gerard Street in Huntington, NY, and Plori, 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place, NY.

With “décor and menus that dazzle,” both “represent a new wave” of Greek restaurants, Newsday reported, noting that Noema’s Chef Nicholas Poulmentis “has a thing for truffles,” showcased in his signature black truffle tarama, while “at Plori, Panayoti Dalitsouris’ grilled octopus tentacles recline on a suave bed of pureed, smoked fava beans with a reduction of aged balsamic vinegar.”

Lisa DiPinto, owner of Noema, told Newsday that “Chef Nick and I wanted to create something unlike what other Greek restaurants have done – we wanted to reinvent Greek food.”

“Before moving to the U.S. in 2011, Poulmentis spent time cooking in France, Italy, and Switzerland, but his palate’s home is on the island of Kythera where he grew up and ran a restaurant for many years, cooking almost exclusively with the fish, meat, and produce that grew around him,” Newsday reported, adding that “while helming kitchens at Manhattan’s Kellari Taverna and, briefly, at LI’s Limani Group, he became a frequent competitor on the Food Network.”

As he became more established, Poulmentis “felt increasingly limited by prevailing notions of Greek food,” Newsday reported, noting that one of his innovative items on the menu, shrimp loukoumades, are served on crispy sesame seaweed which may surprise some, but seaweed is, in fact, eaten in the Greek islands.

“DiPinto grew up helping out in her Greek grandparents’ Cedarhurst coffee shop and went on to a career in upscale hospitality working most recently at Kyma,” Newsday reported, noting that “her team transformed the tri-level space that used to be 7 Gerard… with organic materials – wood, wicker, wildflowers – and fanciful allusions to Greece.”

“At Plori, partner Buffy Dimas also created a unique décor, traveling to Greece to source all the materials and artwork,” Newsday reported, adding that Plori in Greek means “the prow of a ship.”

“Buffy and her husband, Spiro, also own Old Westbury Diner and the Williston Townhouse Diner in Williston Park,” Newsday reported, noting that “they had long nurtured a dream of opening a restaurant where they could focus on and elevate Greek food,” and “Spiro pointed to the Athens Olympics in 2004 as a watershed event.”

“The cachet of Greece increased,” he told Newsday. “More people were traveling there, coming home and wanting to have that experience here.”

By 2015, the couple was seriously considering the prospect, but it took a few more years to find “the right location,” the former “Cafe Formaggio, which closed in 2020,” Newsday reported, adding that it is “situated on Old Country Road across from Whole Foods and the Gallery at Westbury Plaza (Shake Shack, Trader Joe’s, The Container Store, Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off Fifth and more) and down the road from Roosevelt Field.”

“It is in the center of everything,” Spiros Dimas told Newsday,

“Next came general manager Dino Philippou, who operated Astoria’s well-known Greek restaurant-night-club Cavo for almost two decades,” Newsday reported, noting that “the Dimases knew enough about fine dining to know that they couldn’t run Plori like a diner.” “We needed someone like Dino to oversee the dining room, to put together a wine list, to train the wait staff,” Dimas told Newsday.

“Finally, they found their chef in Panayotis Dalitsouris,” Newsday reported, adding that “like his counterpart at Noema, he grew up close to the land and carries those flavors with him in what he calls ‘my vault.’”

“At the family’s farm near Sparta in the Peloponnese, his childhood was spent tending animals, kneading bread, stoking the oven in the predawn hours,” Newsday reported, noting that although “Dalitsouris’ village, Paleopanagia, was quite a ways inland from the Ionian Sea… every Saturday night, he recalled, a fishmonger would show up with a truckload of fish on ice.”

“Plori does brisk business with grilled whole fish (every day there is red snapper, black sea bass, tsipoura, and lavraki) but also grilled calamari with braised leeks, feta and tomato concasse,” Newsday reported, noting that “Dalitsouris transforms the humble Aegean fish soup, kakavia, into a North Atlantic shellfish extravaganza.”

“It’s the same flavors my mother cooked with but it is elevated with today’s techniques and a little showmanship,” Dalitsouris told Newsday.

Noema is located at 7 Gerard Street in Huntington. More information is available by phone: 631-629-7777 and online: https://www.noemany.com/.

Plori is located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. More information is available by phone: 516-279-4762 and online: https://ploriny.com/.